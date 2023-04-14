New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2022 selections

The New Orleans Saints made five selections in the 2022 draft with three being defensive prospects. The Saints used their two first round selections on wide receiver Chris Olave from Ohio State and offensive lineman Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa. Olave played in 15 games, putting up 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. Penning appeared in six games.

Saints 2022 draft summary:

The Saints traded the 18th overall selection, 101st overall, 237th overall, and other assets to acquire picks number 11, 19, and 194. They selected wide receiver Chris Olave at the 11th overall. The Saints would then draft offensive lineman Trevor Penning out of Northern Iowa later in the first round with the 19th overall pick. Then in the second round, at No. 49 overall, the Saints selected cornerback Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee. New Orleans did not have a third or fourth round pick following the trade to move into 11th overall. At Pick No. 161 in the fifth round, New Orleans drafted linebacker D'Marco Jackson out of Appalachian State. With the final pick of their draft being in the sixth round, the Saints selected defensive lineman Jordan Jackson from Air Force at pick 194. Jackson signed with Denver Broncos from the Saints practice squad.