Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2015 selections

Andrus Peat & P.J. Williams joined Saints roster in 2015 NFL Draft

Apr 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Peat-2560x1440-102820
Michael C. Hebert

Andrus Peat and P.J. Williams are the only members of the 2015 draft class that still remain on the New Orleans Saints roster. In 2020, Peat earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He started in his 75th career game for an offense that rushed for over 200 yards for the second consecutive week at Atlanta on Dec. 6 and notched 13 starts in the campaign but was forced to miss three regular-season games due to injury. Williams played in 12 games with four starts, recording 14 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed, picking off his first pass in his second Saints stint on October 4 at Detroit, when he filled in for an injured Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore.

Saints 2015 Draft Summary:

Peat was selected with the 13th overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. After acquiring center Max Unger and the 31st overall selection from Seattle, the Saints drafted linebacker Stephone Anthony, in exchange for tight end Jimmy Graham and the 130th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. With their second round selection, the Black & Gold drafted linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (44th overall). Quarterback Garrett Grayson was drafted 75th overall by New Orleans which was quickly followed by the 78th overall selection, acquired from Miami, which netted defensive back P.J. Williams﻿. The Saints traded their fourth round pick (130th overall) to the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans drafted Davis Tull (148th overall), Tyeler Davison (154th overall) and Damian Swann (167th overall) all in the fifth round. After trading their sixth round choice (187th overall) to Washington, New Orleans completed their draft by selecting Marcus Murphy out of the University of Missouri.

CP-PJ-Williams-2560-040220
Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

2015 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Related Links

Table inside Article
Pick # Position Player College
13 T Andrus Peat Stanford
31 LB Stephone Anthony (choice from Seattle) Clemson
44 LB Hau'oli Kikaha Washington
75 QB Garrett Grayson Colorado State
78 CB P.J. Williams (choice from Miami) Florida State
148 LB Davis Tull Tennessee-Chattanooga
154 DL Tyeler Davison (choice from Kansas City) Fresno State
167 CB Damian Swann (choice from Washington) Georgia
230 RB/RS Marcus Murphy Missouri

2015 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Table inside Article
Pick # Trade Details
130 Traded to Seattle along with Jimmy Graham in exchange for Max Unger and the 31st overall pick
187 Traded to Washington in exchange for the rights to select Damian Swann (167th overall)

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2014 selections

Brandin Cooks headlines Saints 2014 draft class with their first selection
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2013 selections

Terron Armstead headlines Saints 2013 draft class
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive tackle

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2012 selections

Akiem Hicks headlines Saints 2012 draft class with their first selection
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan approaches 10-year draft anniversary

'A team wants me to the point where they drafted me in the first round, and now it's time to prove what I'm worth'
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2011 selections

Cam Jordan headlines Saints 2011 draft class with first round selection
news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/12/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - defensive ends

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/5/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Latest 2021 NFL Draft big board - offensive guards

View the Top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 3/29/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising