New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2015 selections

Andrus Peat and P.J. Williams are the only members of the 2015 draft class that still remain on the New Orleans Saints roster. In 2020, Peat earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He started in his 75th career game for an offense that rushed for over 200 yards for the second consecutive week at Atlanta on Dec. 6 and notched 13 starts in the campaign but was forced to miss three regular-season games due to injury. Williams played in 12 games with four starts, recording 14 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defensed, picking off his first pass in his second Saints stint on October 4 at Detroit, when he filled in for an injured Janoris Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore.

Saints 2015 Draft Summary:

Peat was selected with the 13th overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. After acquiring center Max Unger and the 31st overall selection from Seattle, the Saints drafted linebacker Stephone Anthony, in exchange for tight end Jimmy Graham and the 130th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. With their second round selection, the Black & Gold drafted linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (44th overall). Quarterback Garrett Grayson was drafted 75th overall by New Orleans which was quickly followed by the 78th overall selection, acquired from Miami, which netted defensive back P.J. Williams﻿. The Saints traded their fourth round pick (130th overall) to the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans drafted Davis Tull (148th overall), Tyeler Davison (154th overall) and Damian Swann (167th overall) all in the fifth round. After trading their sixth round choice (187th overall) to Washington, New Orleans completed their draft by selecting Marcus Murphy out of the University of Missouri.