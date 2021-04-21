New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2018 selections

The New Orleans Saints traded up in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft for defensive end Marcus Davenport at pick No. 14, a move that took many analysts by surprise but showed again how aggressive the team's front office is. Davenport, out of Texas-San Antonio, was seen as a bookend to the dominant Cameron Jordan. Davenport went on to play 13 games for the Saints in 2018 and put up a strong 4.5 sacks.
Next, the Saints selected Central Florida wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith at pick No. 91. With the injury of wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. at the beginning of the 2018 season, Smith stepped into a large role for the Saints. In 15 games, Smith came up with 28 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Smith's first touchdown came in the "Monday Night Football" game against the Washington Redskins, when quarterback Drew Brees found Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass to secure the NFL's all-time passing yardage record.
The Saints selected tackle Rick Leonard (127), safety Natrell Jamerson (164), cornerback Kamrin Moore (189), running back Boston Scott (201), and center Will Clapp (245) with their remaining selections.
Scott and Clapp were the only two to come out of training camp with a role in New Orleans. Scott played with the Saints practice squad before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 11. Clapp also played on the practice squad, but saw action in final three games of 2018.
Davenport, Smith and Clapp will look to expand their roles with the Saints as they head into their fourth NFL season.
2018 Draft summary:
The Saints traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Davenport. The Saints didn't have a second round selection after trading that selection to San Francisco. In the third round the Black & Gold selected Tre'Quan Smith. New Orleans would then draft Leonard (127) and Jamerson (164) in the fourth and fifth round. The Saints had two picks in the sixth round, where they would draft Moore (189) and Scott (201). To complete their 2018 NFL Draft, New Orleans selected LSU's Clapp with the 245th pick overall.
2018 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:
|Pick #
|Position
|Player
|College
|14
|DE
|Marcus Davenport (choice from Green Bay)
|Texas-San Antonio
|91
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Central Florida
|127
|T
|Rick Leonard
|Florida State
|164
|DB
|Natrell Jamerson
|Wisconsin
|189
|DB
|Kamrin Moore (choice from Arizona)
|Boston College
|201
|RB
|Boston Scott
|LA Tech
|245
|G/C
|Will Clapp
|LSU
2018 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:
|Pick #
|Trade Details
|59
|Traded to San Francsico
|147
|Traded to Green Bay in exchange for the rights to draft Marcus Davenport