New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2018 selections

The New Orleans Saints traded up in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft for defensive end ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ at pick No. 14, a move that took many analysts by surprise but showed again how aggressive the team's front office is. Davenport, out of Texas-San Antonio, was seen as a bookend to the dominant Cameron Jordan. Davenport went on to play 13 games for the Saints in 2018 and put up a strong 4.5 sacks.

Next, the Saints selected Central Florida wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith at pick No. 91. With the injury of wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. at the beginning of the 2018 season, Smith stepped into a large role for the Saints. In 15 games, Smith came up with 28 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Smith's first touchdown came in the "Monday Night Football" game against the Washington Redskins, when quarterback Drew Brees found Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass to secure the NFL's all-time passing yardage record.

The Saints selected tackle Rick Leonard (127), safety Natrell Jamerson (164), cornerback Kamrin Moore (189), running back Boston Scott (201), and center Will Clapp (245) with their remaining selections.

Scott and Clapp were the only two to come out of training camp with a role in New Orleans. Scott played with the Saints practice squad before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 11. Clapp also played on the practice squad, but saw action in final three games of 2018.

Davenport, Smith and Clapp will look to expand their roles with the Saints as they head into their fourth NFL season.

2018 Draft summary: