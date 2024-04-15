NFL Draft History: Pick 239 | Year-by-year breakdown

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>
Over the last 10 drafts, wide receivers have been selected three times, while defensive backs have been selected twice at No. 239. The Saints have not selected at 239th in the past 10 years.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 239TH PICK:
2023: Los Angeles Chargers, QB – Max Duggan, TCU
2022: Indianapolis Colts, DB – Rodney Thomas II, Yale
2021: Denver Broncos, DE – Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State
2020: Buffalo Bills, CB – Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
2019: Minnesota Vikings, WR – Dillon Mitchell, Oregon
2018: Green Bay Packers, LS – Hunter Bradley, Mississippi State
2017: Dallas Cowboys, WR – Noah Brown, Ohio State
2016: Indianapolis Colts, LB – Trevor Bates, Maine
2015: Pittsburgh Steelers, FS – Gerod Holliman, Louisville
2014: Cincinnati Bengals, WR – James Wright, LSU
NFL DRAFT PICK 239 BREAKDOWN
- Over the last 10 drafts, wide receivers have been selected three times, while defensive backs have been selected twice
- In his rookie season with the Chargers, Max Duggan did not appear in a regular season game
- In two seasons with Indianapolis, Rodney Thomas II has played in 34 games with 25 starts, recording 84 tackles (63 solo), six interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two special teams stops. In 2023, he played in all 17 games with 15 starts at free safety and recorded 34 tackles with two interceptions and four passes defensed
- Jonathon Cooper has played in 47 games with 31 starts in three seasons with Denver, recording 151 tackles (85 solo), 13 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, 14 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and seven special teams stops
- In four seasons with Buffalo, Dane Jackson has played in 52 games with 28 starts, racking up 146 tackles (124 solo), three interceptions, 28 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery
- In five seasons with the Packers and Cardinals, Hunter Bradley handled long snapping duties in 58 regular season games and four playoff contests
- Noah Brown has played in 76 games with 25 starts for the Cowboys and Texans, catching 115 passes for 1,547 yards with five touchdowns across six seasons. In only 10 games with seven starts in 2023, he finished with 33 receptions for a career-high 567 yards (17.2 avg.) with two touchdowns
- In two seasons with the Colts and Lions, Trevor Bates played in 10 games, recording one defensive tackle and two special teams stops
- In three seasons with Cincinnati, James Wright, a former Belle Chasse High School and LSU standout, played in 24 games with two starts, catching 18 passes for 197 yards.
Photos from Round 1 during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, April 27, 2023.