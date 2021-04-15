Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2014 selections

Brandin Cooks headlines Saints 2014 draft class with their first selection

Apr 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The 2014 draft yielded six players, none of whom are still with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks got off to an impressive start in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending thumb injury and validated that with an even more impressive back-to-back 1,100-yard plus receiving seasons in 2015 and 2016. Cooks is currently on the Houston Texans roster.

Saints 2014 Draft Summary:

New Orleans traded up in the first round to select Cooks out of Oregon State. In the second round, the Black & Gold selected defensive back Stanley Jean-Baptiste (58th overall). Although the Saints didn't have a third round pick due to the trade with Arizona, they drafted linebacker Khairi Fortt with the 126th overall selection. With two picks in the fifth round, the Saints drafted two defensive players. With the 167th overall pick, New Orleans selected Vinnie Sunseri, strong safety out of Alabama. Just two picks later (169th overall), New Orleans snagged Ronald Powell (pick acquired from New England). With their last pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Saints selected offensive tackle Tavon Rooks.

2014 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Table inside Article
Pick # Position Player College
20 WR Brandin Cooks (choice from Arizona) Oregon State
58 DB Stanley Jean-Baptiste Nebraska
126 LB Khairi Fortt California
167 S Vinnie Sunseri Alabama
169 LB Ronald Powell (choice from New England) Florida
202 T Tavon Rooks Kansas

2014 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Table inside Article
Pick # Trade Details
27 Traded to Arizona
91 Traded to Arizona

