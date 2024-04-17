NFL Draft History: Pick 190 | Year-By-Year Breakdown

As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (14th overall), Round 2 (45th), Round 5 (150th,168th 170th, and 175th), Round 6 (190th and 199th), and Round 7 (239th). FULL DRAFT COVERAGE >>
Over the last ten drafts, centers and guards have been each been selected two times with the 190th overall pick. The Saints have not selected at 190th overall in the past 10 years.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 190TH PICK:
2023: Cleveland Browns, C – Luke Wypler, Ohio State
2022: Atlanta Falcons, G – Justin Shaffer, Georgia
2021: Cincinnati Bengals, C – Trey Hill, Georgia
2020: San Francisco 49ers, TE – Charlie Woerner, Georgia
2019: Minnesota Vikings, DT – Armon Watts, Arkansas
2018: Baltimore Ravens, S – DeShon Elliott, Texas
2017: Los Angeles Chargers, OT – Sam Tevi, Utah
2016: Los Angeles Rams, LB – Josh Forrest, Kentucky
2015: San Francisco 49ers, G – Ian Silberman, Boston College
2014: Miami Dolphins, WR – Matt Hazel, Coastal Carolina
NFL DRAFT PICK 190 BREAKDOWN
- In his rookie season with Cleveland, Luke Wypler played in five games, making one start at right guard in the regular season finale
- In three seasons with the Bengals, Trey Hill has played in 24 games with three starts, two at center and one at right guard
- In four seasons with San Francisco, Charlie Woerner played in 65 games with seven starts, catching 11 passes for 120 yards and recording 25 special teams tackles and added four coverage stops in nine postseason contests. He was rewarded with a three-year contract by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason
- Across five seasons with the Vikings, Bears, and Steelers, Armon Watts has appeared in 72 games with 22 starts, recording 140 tackles (63 solo), 8.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and three forced fumbles. He signed with New England in the offseason
- In six seasons with Baltimore, Detroit, and Miami, DeShon Elliott played in 57 games with 50 starts and racked up 283 tackles (198 solo), 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, 12 stops for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four special teams stops and added 17 stops (nine solo), one pass defense and one coverage stop in three postseason starts
- After starting all 15 games he appeared in for the Dolphins in 2023, when he finished with 83 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and a career-high seven passes defensed, Elliot signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh this offseason during free agency
- In four seasons, Sam Tevi appeared in 58 games for the Los Angeles Chargers with 44 starts at both tackle positions
- Josh Forrest played in 12 games with four starts in two seasons with the Rams and Seahawks, recording six tackles (three solo), one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery
- In two seasons with the 49ers and Raiders, Ian Silberman appeared in three games for San Francisco and Oakland and enjoyed practice squad stints with five other teams
- Matt Hazel played in nine games with one start in two seasons with the Dolphins and Colts, recording one catch.
