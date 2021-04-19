New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2016 selections

The 2016 draft yielded five players to the New Orleans Saints, including record-setting wide receiver Michael Thomas﻿. The Saints drafted the third defensive lineman selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, Sheldon Rankins﻿, out of Louisville. The five-year pro posted 20 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defense, adding one takedown in the NFC Wild Card playoff win over Chicago in 2020. Rankins had his best game in Week 5 of the 2020 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, posting five tackles (three solo), two stops for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack. In thrilling fashion, the Saints would go on to win 30-27 after kicker Wil Lutz knocked home a 36-yard field goal.

In 2019, Thomas put together the best season by a receiver in league history. The Ohio State product won his second consecutive NFL receiving title, totaling an NFL-record 149 receptions for 1,725 yards, the seventh-highest single-season total in league history and also a team record. Thomas' nine touchdowns tied for the team lead. Thomas was named first-team AP All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl.

In 2020, defensive tackle David Onyemata started in 15 regular season games, recording a career-high 44 tackles (20 solo) and 6.5 sacks, which ranked third on the team and first among defensive tackles. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder defended two passes while adding 16 quarterback hits. In Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Onyemata recorded his first career interception, picking off Tom Brady with 11:05 to play in the second quarter and setting up a five-play, 27-yard touchdown drive.

In 2019, safety Vonn Bell finished the regular season ranked second on the team with 86 tackles (63 solo), had his first pick, and had a club-best five fumble recoveries, which was the most by a Saint since safety Sammy Knight's five in 2001. Bell currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Saints 2016 draft summary: