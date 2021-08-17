Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Defensive back KeiVarae Russell placed on reserve/Covid-19

Aug 17, 2021 at 12:05 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have waived running back Stevie Scott, terminated the contracts of cornerback Prince Amukamara and linebacker Noah Spence, waived/injured kicker Brett Maher, placed offensive lineman Kyle Murphy on Injured Reserve and placed defensive back KeiVarae Russell on reserve/Covid-19. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

