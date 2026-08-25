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Morning Break: Saints add two-time All-Pro kicker ahead of final preseason matchup

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, August 25

Aug 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent kicker Daniel Carlson and placed cornerback Rejzohn Wright on Injured Reserve. In addition, the Black and Gold have acquired running back Zamir White (pronounced Zuh-MEER) in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Deion Jones. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

NFL news roundup: Cardinals' Josh Sweat activated off PUP list; Bengals cut OT

K Daniel Carlson is signing with New Orleans, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from FOX8live.com

Saints sign two-time All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson, reports say

The Saints are signing former Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, according to an ESPN report. NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported the move Monday (Aug. 24). SEE MORE>>

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