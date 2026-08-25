Morning Break: Saints add two-time All-Pro kicker ahead of final preseason matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent kicker Daniel Carlson and placed cornerback Rejzohn Wright on Injured Reserve. In addition, the Black and Gold have acquired running back Zamir White (pronounced Zuh-MEER) in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for linebacker Deion Jones. SEE MORE>>