Morning Break: Saints gear up for final preseason game against Cowboys

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 pm CT. SEE MORE>>
See all the ways to watch, listen & live stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Aug. 28 in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Newsweek.com
The New Orleans Saints are building around quarterback Tyler Shough. It's been somewhat difficult to find the centerpiece of their rebuild, with the organization cycling through guys like Spencer Rattler, Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Taysom Hill since watching Drew Brees walk away in 2021. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.com
Only 19 days separate us from the New Orleans Saints 2026 season opener. The Saints will travel north to kick off their year by playing at the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Sept. 13. Rookie wide receiver Barion Brown is wearing No. 19 for New Orleans. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, August 25.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday, August 24.
Members of the New Orleans Saints Touchdown Club attended Saints Training Camp practice on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026, at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, where they met with players and coaches and received autographs following practice.