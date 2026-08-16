Morning Break: Zach Wilson shines, Saints show promise in preseason opener

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints absolutely, positively will take it. There were scratchy spots (as expected) in Saturday's preseason opener against Jacksonville in the Caesars Superdome, in which a 20-6 halftime lead wove its way into a 24-20 loss. But there were unquestionably enough bright spots conjured by Saints for justifiable optimism. SEE MORE>>
Defense puts on a show during first preseason game of the 60th season of Saints football. SEE MORE>>
With the top players from both teams sitting out following a beneficial joint practice Thursday, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday in the teams' opening game of the 2026 preseason. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NYPost.com
Zach Wilson made things look Big Easy in his New Orleans debut. Wilson, getting the start for the Saints in their preseason opener on Saturday, made quite the impression by throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown — with no turnovers. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.