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Morning Break: Zach Wilson shines, Saints show promise in preseason opener

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, August 16

Aug 16, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints stack noteworthy performances in preseason opener against Jacksonville

The New Orleans Saints absolutely, positively will take it. There were scratchy spots (as expected) in Saturday's preseason opener against Jacksonville in the Caesars Superdome, in which a 20-6 halftime lead wove its way into a 24-20 loss. But there were unquestionably enough bright spots conjured by Saints for justifiable optimism. SEE MORE>>

Key observations from Saints-Jaguars preseason game

Defense puts on a show during first preseason game of the 60th season of Saints football. SEE MORE>>

Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, New Orleans Saints 20 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

With the top players from both teams sitting out following a beneficial joint practice Thursday, the New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday in the teams' opening game of the 2026 preseason. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NYPost.com

Zach Wilson dazzles in Saints debut with brilliant preseason performance

Zach Wilson made things look Big Easy in his New Orleans debut. Wilson, getting the start for the Saints in their preseason opener on Saturday, made quite the impression by throwing for 145 yards and a touchdown — with no turnovers. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
143 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
144 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
145 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
146 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
147 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
148 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
149 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
152 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
153 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
154 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
156 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
157 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
158 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
161 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
162 / 196

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 15 in the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints fans get ready for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a pregame party at Champions Square on August 15, 2026.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Pregame | Saints vs. Jaguars | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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Photos: Saints paint field ahead of preseason Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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