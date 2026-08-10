Morning Break: Bryce Lance makes his mark, Drew Brees' Hall of Fame message resonates

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Bryce Lance has a big day; team digests lessons from Drew Brees' Hall of Fame speech. SEE MORE>>
Drew Brees expressed love for New Orleans, teammates during induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame
It was appropriate that a cooling Brees swept through Tom Benson Stadium early Saturday morning, prior to the greatest player in Saints franchise history being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. By mid-morning, it was just as fitting that the wind was replaced by a New Orleans-level blanket of humidity befitting the occasion. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
After Saturday's practice, rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson had the fan base buzzing because of a handful of video clips that showed him cooking one of his teammates on a blaze out route. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Fox8live.com
Drew Brees' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday (Aug. 8), cast a long shadow over Saints training camp the following morning, with fans and players alike reflecting on the quarterback's impact on New Orleans and the franchise. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Sunday, August 9.
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Rouses Markets, at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Sunday, August 9.