Morning Break: Excitement builds around Drew Brees Hall of Fame induction, Zach Wilson welcomes daughter

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

If it takes a Pro Football Hall of Famer to know a Pro Football Hall of Famer, then Drew Brees was in perfect company Friday morning. Brees, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, was joined Friday morning by Rickey Jackson (Class of 2010, Saints player from 1981-93), Willie Roaf (Class of 2012, Saint from 1993-2001) and Morten Andersen (Class of 2017, Saint from 1982-94), while Brees made a promotional visit and worked a shift at Raising Cane's in Canton, Ohio. SEE MORE>>

As the end drew near, the inevitability already had settled. Alone, 15 ultra-productive seasons with the New Orleans Saints was enough to warrant entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and when Drew Brees' first five seasons with the Chargers was tacked on to it, he was as much of a slam-dunk shoo-in as there ever has been. SEE MORE>>