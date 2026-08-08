Morning Break: Excitement builds around Drew Brees Hall of Fame induction, Zach Wilson welcomes daughter

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Drew Brees surrounded by New Orleans Saints royalty day before his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony
If it takes a Pro Football Hall of Famer to know a Pro Football Hall of Famer, then Drew Brees was in perfect company Friday morning. Brees, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, was joined Friday morning by Rickey Jackson (Class of 2010, Saints player from 1981-93), Willie Roaf (Class of 2012, Saint from 1993-2001) and Morten Andersen (Class of 2017, Saint from 1982-94), while Brees made a promotional visit and worked a shift at Raising Cane's in Canton, Ohio. SEE MORE>>
As the end drew near, the inevitability already had settled. Alone, 15 ultra-productive seasons with the New Orleans Saints was enough to warrant entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and when Drew Brees' first five seasons with the Chargers was tacked on to it, he was as much of a slam-dunk shoo-in as there ever has been. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from People.com
NFL’s Zach Wilson Welcomes First Baby with Wife Nicolette 7 Weeks Early, Says Daughter Is ‘Growing Stronger’ in the NICU
Zach Wilson and his wife Nicolette have welcomed their baby daughter almost two months early. The New Orleans Saints quarterback, 27, and his wife, 24, shared a joint Instagram post on Thursday, Aug. 6, announcing their daughter Francesca Belle Wilson's arrival. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Sports.Yahoo.com
2026 Hall of Fame: Canton calls for Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, Adam Vinatieri and Luke Kuechly
Five men — Drew Brees, Roger Craig, Luke Kuechly, Larry Fitzgerald and Adam Vinatieri — will be formally enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab and Eric Edholm wrote on how each legend reached football immortality. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WGNO.com
Ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees clocked in for a "celebratory shift" at Raising Cane's. The first-ballot inductee got some reps in making the Baton Rouge-born brand's classics, chicken tenders, fries and Texas toast, while getting to interact with fans. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, August 6.