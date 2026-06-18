Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected LT Terron Armstead and RB Mark Ingram for induction in 2026. The Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which will be presented to Sal La Rock, the press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome.

Armstead, 6'5", 304, is one of the most celebrated tackles in franchise history. He played nine seasons with the Saints (2013-2021) after being selected in the third round (75th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Cahokia, Ill. native started 93 of 97 games played at left tackle, also opening all nine postseason contests that he played in. Armstead received three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2018 to 2020 and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2018, when the Saints reached the NFC Championship Game. Armstead finished his playing career with the Miami Dolphins (2022-2024), opening 38 additional contests and two playoff games in 2022 and 2023, when he also earned Pro Bowl honors. Armstead announced his retirement from the NFL in 2025.

As a Saint, Armstead's impact was immediately felt when he took over as the team's starting left tackle in Week 15 of his rookie campaign, jump-starting the run game of a team that proceeded to win the franchise's first road playoff contest. In 2017, Armstead returned from injury in Week Six to anchor an offensive unit that finished second in the league in net yards per game. From 2017 to 2020, Armstead was a crucial component to an offense that featured record-breaking quarterback play from Drew Brees and a prolific rushing attack, paving the way for strong individual performances from Ingram, Alvin Kamara, and Latavius Murray.