Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected LT Terron Armstead and RB Mark Ingram for induction in 2026. The Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which will be presented to Sal La Rock, the press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome.
Armstead, 6'5", 304, is one of the most celebrated tackles in franchise history. He played nine seasons with the Saints (2013-2021) after being selected in the third round (75th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Cahokia, Ill. native started 93 of 97 games played at left tackle, also opening all nine postseason contests that he played in. Armstead received three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2018 to 2020 and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2018, when the Saints reached the NFC Championship Game. Armstead finished his playing career with the Miami Dolphins (2022-2024), opening 38 additional contests and two playoff games in 2022 and 2023, when he also earned Pro Bowl honors. Armstead announced his retirement from the NFL in 2025.
As a Saint, Armstead's impact was immediately felt when he took over as the team's starting left tackle in Week 15 of his rookie campaign, jump-starting the run game of a team that proceeded to win the franchise's first road playoff contest. In 2017, Armstead returned from injury in Week Six to anchor an offensive unit that finished second in the league in net yards per game. From 2017 to 2020, Armstead was a crucial component to an offense that featured record-breaking quarterback play from Drew Brees and a prolific rushing attack, paving the way for strong individual performances from Ingram, Alvin Kamara, and Latavius Murray.
Off the field, Armstead had a strong presence for the Saints as well, serving as a team captain for four seasons (2018-2021) and being the 2019 team nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in both New Orleans and his hometown through the team's charitable initiatives and his "Terron Armstead Foundation." In 2020, he was selected by his Saints teammates as the club winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, annually presented to one player who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage and serves as an inspiration in the locker room. Other awards he received include second team AP and Pro Football Focus All-Pro, The Sporting News All-Pro, PFWA All-NFC, and was a member of the Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week (Week Ten, Offensive Line) (2018).
Check out the best photos of left tackle Terron Armstead during his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.
Ingram, 5'9", 215, is one of the most distinguished running backs in franchise history, playing ten seasons with the Black and Gold (2011-2018; 2021-22). Ingram was selected in the first round (28th overall) out of Alabama by the Saints in the 2011 NFL Draft. In 123 career games with 69 starts for New Orleans, the Flint, Michigan native rushed 1,451 times for 6,500 rushing yards (4.5 avg.) with 52 touchdowns and caught 264 passes for 1,804 yards (6.8 avg.) and five touchdowns. Ingram became the Saints' all-time leading rusher in 2021 (later broken by Kamara in 2024) and was only the second player in the team's record books with at least 8,000 total yards from scrimmage. The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner was a three-time Pro-Bowler, including twice as a Saint. Ingram finished his 12-year NFL playing career as a Saint after the 2022 season and currently works as a college football analyst for FOX Sports.
Ingram made a huge impact on the Saints organization not only as a player but as a community leader. He was named Saints Man of the Year in 2018 (team nominee for NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year) for his participation in team initiatives and his work with his "Mark Ingram Foundation" which has empowered youth in the New Orleans area and his hometown of Flint, Mich. through sports, mentorship and leadership development, fostering personal growth and resilience, with a special focus on supporting youth with incarcerated parent(s), to provide tailored guidance and support to empower them to overcome challenges and succeed through adversity.
Check out the best photos of running back Mark Ingram II during his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.
A native of Amite, La Rock, survived a near-deadly attack of double pneumonia at fourth months old. Given a one percent chance to survive, after being hospitalized for over four years, La Rock recovered and returned home. An All-State basketball player at Amite High School, who also played baseball, La Rock attended and graduated from Southwest Junior College, where he played basketball, in 1962. He then furthered his education, graduating from McNeese State in 1965 and graduated from Loyola University New Orleans with a master's degree in guidance and counseling. La Rock also served his country in the United States Air Force.
La Rock has been employed by the Caesars Superdome since 1998, starting in event services for public safety, he was promoted to supervisor of the press box in 2000 and remains in that position today, where he greets all visitors warmly and is universally respected by home and visiting media.
In addition to his Superdome duties, La Rock was a distinguished educator in the Jefferson Parish Public Schools system for 40 years, also helping create the West Bank Rewards for Reading program in 22 schools. He has participated with many non-profit entities, including the American Red Cross, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, Mercy Bears and the Lions Club.
The induction weekend associated with a home Saints game in 2026 will be announced at a future date.
PREVIOUS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
1988—Archie Manning and Danny Abramowicz
1989—Tommy Myers and Tom Dempsey
1990—Billy Kilmer
1991—Tony Galbreath and Derland Moore
1992—George Rogers, Jake Kupp and John Hill
1993—Joe Federspiel
1994—Henry Childs and Jim Finks
1995—Doug Atkins and Bob Pollard
1996—Dave Whitsell and Dave Waymer
1997—Stan Brock and Rickey Jackson
1998—Dalton Hilliard and Sam Mills
1999—Bobby Hebert and Eric Martin
2000—Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson
2001—Jim Wilks and Hoby Brenner
2002—Jim Mora and Frank Warren
2003—Jim Dombrowski and Wayne Martin
2004—Rueben Mayes and Steve Sidwell
**2005—No induction due to Hurricane Katrina
2006—Joel Hilgenberg
2007—Joe Johnson
2008—William Roaf
2009—Morten Andersen
2010—Joe Horn
2011—Sammy Knight
2012—Tom Benson and Deuce McAllister
2013—La'Roi Glover
2014—Aaron Brooks and John Carney
2015—Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis
2016—Will Smith
2017—Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks
2018—Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas
2019—Reggie Bush and Marques Colston
2020—NO INDUCTEES due to pandemic
2021—Jahri Evans and Roman Harper
2022—Devery Henderson and Fred McAfee
2023—Jabari Greer
2024—Drew Brees
2025—Tracy Porter and Brett Maxie
PREVIOUS JOE GEMELLI FLEUR DE LIS AWARD RECIPIENTS
1989—Al Hirt
1990—Joe Gemelli (award later named for him)
1991—Dave Dixon
1992—Charlie Kertz
1993—Wayne Mack
1994—Erby Aucoin
1995—Aaron Broussard
1996—Marie Knutson
1997—Angela Hill
1998—Joe Impastato
1999—Frank Wilson
2000—Bob Remy
2001—Peter "Champ" Clark
2002—Dean Kleinschmidt
2003—Jim Fast
2004—Bob Roesler
2005—NO INDUCTEES due to Hurricane Katrina
2006—Buddy Diliberto
2007—New Orleans Saints Fans (Marcy Beter)
2008—Barra Birrcher
2009—Jerry Romig
2010—Dan Simmons and Glennon "Silky" Powell
2011—Bruce Miller
2012—Jim Henderson
2013—Pete Finney
2014—Al Nastasi and Tony Piazza
2015—Doug Thornton
2016—Hokie Gajan
2017—Jay Romig
2018—Michael C. Hebert
2019—Gov. Kathleen Blanco
2020—NO INDUCTEES due to pandemic
2021—Marco Garcia
2022—Kevin Mangum
2023—Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson
2024—Doug Moreau
2025—Ed Daniels