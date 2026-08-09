Morning Break: Drew Brees officially enters Pro Football Hall of Fame

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 today, as part of the hall's enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. SEE MORE>>
Drew Brees is present in spirit as he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton today. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints have signed linebacker Deion Jones, defensive lineman Brien Taylor and EDGE Malaki Williams and waived defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed five more legends on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, concluding a historic week as fans, media and countless greats of the game came out to honor the hallowed halls' newest class. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WGNO.com
New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees accumulated numerous accolades throughout his 20-year career in the NFL. Second All-Time in NFL career passing yards and passing touchdowns. Walter Payton Man of the Year. Super Bowl XLIV champion. Super Bowl XLIV MVP. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
Go sideline to sideline as we capture the action and fans up close from Day 8 of 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 8.
New Orleans Saints fans traveled to Canton, Ohio to show support for Drew Brees during 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Rouses Markets, at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, August 8. Saints legend Devery Henderson was also in attendance, signing autographs for fans.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, August 8.
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.