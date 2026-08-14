Morning Break: Saints impress in joint practice with Jaguars

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints relish the opportunity to put their skills to the test at joint practice with Jaguars. SEE MORE>>
If the eyeball test Thursday concluded that the New Orleans Saints had a good joint practice against Jacksonville at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, Saints players said it's fine to trust your eyes. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NYTimes.com
By the middle of last season, it looked clear that the Buccaneers would win their fifth straight division title. Tampa Bay entered its bye at 6-2, with wins over teams such as the Seahawks and 49ers. Playoffs seemed inevitable. SEE MORE>>
News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
With former QB/TE/RB Taysom Hill no longer on the New Orleans Saints roster, the #7 he wore became available. There are not many single-digit numbers that players can choose from, so #7 was going to be sought after, but at the start of training camp, QB Hunter Dekkers was given the number. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, August 13.