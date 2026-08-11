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Morning Break: Drew Brees inspires current Saints, preseason opener approaches

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, Aug. 11

Aug 11, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

2026 Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend set for Nov. 6-8

The Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend for 2026 is set. Former Saints Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram will be honored with induction while Sal La Rock will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. SEE MORE>>

Saints continue Training Camp preparations ahead of preseason opener against Jacksonville

To the Hall of Fame Class of 2026…I could not have asked for a better class of men, players, and contributors to the great game of football. It is an absolute honor to join this elite fraternity with you, and WE are now bonded for life! To all the HOFers, you've inspired generations, you've passed it forward, and WE will do the same. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Rod Walker: Drew Brees' Hall of Fame speech leaves lasting impression on current Saints

Kellen Moore kept Saturday's team meeting short and simple. He didn't discuss any X's and O's. And there was no use reviewing anything that happened earlier in practice. The only thing Moore wanted his team to see and hear was the 28-minute speech Drew Brees delivered at his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. SEE MORE>>

News from APnews.com

The NFL will allow head coaches to designate an assistant to throw a challenge flag

NFL head coaches will now be able to designate an assistant to handle the task of throwing the red flag to challenge a call through instant replay. Since the current instant replay rule was put in place in 1999, only the head coach was allowed to throw the flag to challenge a disputed call. But the league tweaked the language in Rule 15 Section 1 of the rule book for this season, allowing that task to be delegated. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Drew Brees at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints legend and Hall of Famer Drew Brees as he spends the weekend in Canton, Ohio, for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

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New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
1 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
2 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
3 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
4 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
5 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
6 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
7 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
8 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
9 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
10 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
11 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
12 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
13 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
14 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
15 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Ryan Kang/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
16 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
17 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
18 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
19 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Miya Tanner/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
20 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
21 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.
22 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 8, in Canton, Ohio, with former Saints head coach Sean Payton serving as his presenter and several former teammates attending in support of the quarterback.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
23 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
24 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
25 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
26 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
27 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
28 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
29 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
30 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
31 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
32 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
33 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Ryan Kang/NFL/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
34 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Ryan Kang/NFL/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
35 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
36 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.
37 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees received his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket on Friday, August 7, and posed for the official 2026 Hall of Fame Class portrait in Canton, Ohio, as part of Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

Ryan Kang/NFL/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
38 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
39 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Doug Benc/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
40 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
41 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

David Dermer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
42 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees was honored during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and spoke with the media at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Allen was also in attendance.
43 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees was honored during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and spoke with the media at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Allen was also in attendance.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
44 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
45 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
46 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

AP Photo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
47 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
48 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
49 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.
50 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees participated in a Raising Cane's event with Saints legends Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, and Rickey Jackson during Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend on Friday, August 7, in Canton, Ohio.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
51 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
52 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
53 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
54 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
55 / 55

Saints legend Drew Brees arrived in Canton on Thursday, August 6 and attended several fan and media events, ending with an appearance at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
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