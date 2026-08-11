Morning Break: Drew Brees inspires current Saints, preseason opener approaches

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend for 2026 is set. Former Saints Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram will be honored with induction while Sal La Rock will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. SEE MORE>>

To the Hall of Fame Class of 2026…I could not have asked for a better class of men, players, and contributors to the great game of football. It is an absolute honor to join this elite fraternity with you, and WE are now bonded for life! To all the HOFers, you've inspired generations, you've passed it forward, and WE will do the same. SEE MORE>>