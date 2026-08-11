Morning Break: Drew Brees inspires current Saints, preseason opener approaches

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend for 2026 is set. Former Saints Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram will be honored with induction while Sal La Rock will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. SEE MORE>>
To the Hall of Fame Class of 2026…I could not have asked for a better class of men, players, and contributors to the great game of football. It is an absolute honor to join this elite fraternity with you, and WE are now bonded for life! To all the HOFers, you've inspired generations, you've passed it forward, and WE will do the same. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Kellen Moore kept Saturday's team meeting short and simple. He didn't discuss any X's and O's. And there was no use reviewing anything that happened earlier in practice. The only thing Moore wanted his team to see and hear was the 28-minute speech Drew Brees delivered at his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. SEE MORE>>
News from APnews.com
NFL head coaches will now be able to designate an assistant to handle the task of throwing the red flag to challenge a call through instant replay. Since the current instant replay rule was put in place in 1999, only the head coach was allowed to throw the flag to challenge a disputed call. But the league tweaked the language in Rule 15 Section 1 of the rule book for this season, allowing that task to be delegated. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints legend and Hall of Famer Drew Brees as he spends the weekend in Canton, Ohio, for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.