Morning Break: Drew Brees set to join Saints Ring of Honor, Jayden Price makes his case

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Drew Brees to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of October 11 Saints-Vikings contest
Former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, a first-ballot member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honor and receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during an on-field ceremony at halftime of the Saints' contest against the Minnesota Vikings. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The play-by-play from this year's New Orleans Saints training camp is littered with No. 38's fingerprints. SEE MORE>>
News from WDSU.com
The New Orleans Saints have announced another honor for former quarterback Drew Brees. Recently inducted Hall of Famer Drew Brees has been selected for the Saints Ring of Honor, a prestigious designation. SEE MORE>>