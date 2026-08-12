 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Drew Brees set to join Saints Ring of Honor, Jayden Price makes his case

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, August 12

Aug 12, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-Brees-8-11-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees to be inducted into New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of October 11 Saints-Vikings contest

Former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, a first-ballot member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, will be inducted into the club's Ring of Honor and receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during an on-field ceremony at halftime of the Saints' contest against the Minnesota Vikings. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints DB Jayden Price is making a strong impression as he fights for a spot on the 53.

The play-by-play from this year's New Orleans Saints training camp is littered with No. 38's fingerprints. SEE MORE>>

News from WDSU.com

Drew Brees will be inducted into Saints Ring of Honor

The New Orleans Saints have announced another honor for former quarterback Drew Brees. Recently inducted Hall of Famer Drew Brees has been selected for the Saints Ring of Honor, a prestigious designation. SEE MORE>>

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Audio from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Drew Brees inspires current Saints, preseason opener approaches

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, Aug. 11

news

Morning Break: Bryce Lance makes his mark, Drew Brees' Hall of Fame message resonates

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, August 10

news

Morning Break: Drew Brees officially enters Pro Football Hall of Fame

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, August 9

news

Morning Break: Excitement builds around Drew Brees Hall of Fame induction, Zach Wilson welcomes daughter

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, August 8

news

Morning Break: Barion Brown continues to impress, Drew Brees receives Hall of Fame surprise

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, August 7

news

Morning Break: Saints run game shines at training camp, Drew Brees Hall of Fame legacy celebrated

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, August 6

news

Morning Break: Drew Brees prepares for full season with FOX, Kool-Aid McKinstry builds momentum

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, August 5

news

Morning Break: Saints offense hits its stride, fans relive Drew Brees' Super Bowl triumph

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, August 4

news

Morning Break: Saints prepare for first padded practice, Kool-Aid McKinstry returns to action

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, August 3

news

Morning Break: Optimism continues to grow around Saints as Training Camp continues

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, August 2

news

Morning Break: Kool-Aid McKinstry praises Saints offense, Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson give back

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, August 1

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising