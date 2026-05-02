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Morning Break: Saints bolster defense, Taliese Fuaga eyes bigger 2026 role

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, May 2

May 02, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

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Saints right tackle Taliese Fuaga expects an even bigger season in 2026

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Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints, Mike's Amazing host Business of Food event with Tulane students

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
1 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
2 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
3 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
4 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
5 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
6 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
7 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
8 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
9 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
10 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
11 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
12 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
13 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
14 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
15 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
16 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
17 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
18 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
19 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.
20 / 20

New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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