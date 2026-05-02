Morning Break: Saints bolster defense, Taliese Fuaga eyes bigger 2026 role

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints add corner looking to bounce back from Achilles injury. SEE MORE>>
Saints add veteran edge coming off run to Super Bowl LX. SEE MORE>>
If the primary tell is the back of his head, it may take a little longer to recognize Taliese Fuaga. The rat tail is gone. It could make a reappearance, but at present, it's history. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints partnered with Mike's Amazing to host a Business of Food community event for Tulane students at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 30, 2026, Students gained insight into the food industry and prepared shrimp remoulade alongside Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele.