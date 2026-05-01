Saints right tackle Taliese Fuaga expects an even bigger season in 2026

Now he's healthy and he's working, including sessions with former Saints standout Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro in nine seasons with New Orleans. Armstead added two more Pro Bowl berths in three seasons with the Dolphins.

"I've been majority here this offseason, training with the strength staff and just getting right with the trainers, trying to keep up on everything," Fuaga said. "I just got back from Dallas, training with Terron Armstead. That was pretty good work.

"(I want to) be more consistent in my game. I know I can get to the spot — I can get there, pass pro or run — just got to stay consistent. Me and K.B. (left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.), we showed a lot of reasons why we can play this game and we can be good. As long as we can stay consistent, we'll be all right."

The two expect to trend upward, along with an offense that breathed life in the second half of last season, with the Saints winning five of their last nine games, including four consecutive games in December.