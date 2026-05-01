Saints right tackle Taliese Fuaga expects an even bigger season in 2026

If the primary tell is the back of his head, it may take a little longer to recognize Taliese Fuaga. The rat tail is gone. It could make a reappearance, but at present, it's history.
"Fresh start, man," said Fuaga, the Saints' starting right tackle who is entering his third NFL season. "That's my thing. I'm growing my hair out. I've got to grow it out and everything. If I grow it out and I end up cutting it, I'll cut it all off and leave that tail again. It can grow back. We're going to see it again."
Fuaga, a first-round draft pick in 2024, also figures we will see a better version of him this year, starting with the offseason. New Orleans' voluntary workout program began on April 20, and OTAs will begin May 27.
Last season, his first at right tackle after playing left tackle as a rookie, Fuaga missed four games in part due to left and right high ankle sprains.
"I was trying to fight through that Rams game, I got that high ankle sprain and that was pretty bad," he said. "That was tough, I was out about three weeks after that. Came back, I'm feeling good and at the end of the game, another high ankle in the other one. It's tough because you can't really control those."
Now he's healthy and he's working, including sessions with former Saints standout Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro in nine seasons with New Orleans. Armstead added two more Pro Bowl berths in three seasons with the Dolphins.
"I've been majority here this offseason, training with the strength staff and just getting right with the trainers, trying to keep up on everything," Fuaga said. "I just got back from Dallas, training with Terron Armstead. That was pretty good work.
"(I want to) be more consistent in my game. I know I can get to the spot — I can get there, pass pro or run — just got to stay consistent. Me and K.B. (left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.), we showed a lot of reasons why we can play this game and we can be good. As long as we can stay consistent, we'll be all right."
The two expect to trend upward, along with an offense that breathed life in the second half of last season, with the Saints winning five of their last nine games, including four consecutive games in December.
"I see a lot of things where we're becoming a younger team," Fuaga said. "But at the same time, those little wins that we had in December — which turned out to be big because we went undefeated in December — I think that's a great way to get a little confidence and a little momentum for this season. But at the same time, it starts in the offseason, right now."
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints offensive tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga in action throughout the 2025 NFL season.