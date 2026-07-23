Morning Break: Saints backfield taking shape, Kool-Aid McKinstry continues to rise

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Joey Thomas, Patrick Carter, Dele Harding and Nick Williams to assist Saints coaching staff for 2026 preseason
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that Joey Thomas, Patrick Carter, Dele Harding and Nick Williams will assist the Saints coaching staff for the 2026 preseason, as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, bringing a wealth of experience and success to the team in training camp. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from ESPN.com
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is heading into the 2026 NFL season with his eyes wide open. Kamara has been a fixture in New Orleans since the team selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. His role as the Saints' lead back seemed immoveable for several years, even through three coaching changes between 2021 and 2025. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan will host his 3rd annual "An Evening with Cam Jordan" on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The foundation's signature fundraising event will celebrate Jordan's remarkable 16-year NFL career while launching the next chapter of his lifelong commitment to serving the New Orleans community. SEE MORE>>
There's been much to love when it comes to Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Saints' 2024 second-round pick out of Alabama has already proven to possess elite athleticism, durability, and instincts at the cornerback position. In 17 games last season, McKinstry grabbed three interceptions, had a team-best 17 pass breakups, and managed 76 total tackles in a campaign that saw him make strides in his second year in the league. SEE MORE>>