Morning Break: Saints backfield taking shape, Kool-Aid McKinstry continues to rise

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan will host his 3rd annual "An Evening with Cam Jordan" on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Generations Hall in New Orleans. The foundation's signature fundraising event will celebrate Jordan's remarkable 16-year NFL career while launching the next chapter of his lifelong commitment to serving the New Orleans community. SEE MORE>>

There's been much to love when it comes to Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Saints' 2024 second-round pick out of Alabama has already proven to possess elite athleticism, durability, and instincts at the cornerback position. In 17 games last season, McKinstry grabbed three interceptions, had a team-best 17 pass breakups, and managed 76 total tackles in a campaign that saw him make strides in his second year in the league. SEE MORE>>