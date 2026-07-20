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Morning Break: Saints look ahead to training camp, Audric Estime a player to watch

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, July 20

Jul 20, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Roundtable.io

Saints Training Camp Preview: Audric Estime

If I had to guess the position group that I have talked about the most this offseason, it would be the New Orleans Saints' running backs. During preseason, all my focus was on the potential of the Saints getting a player like Kenneth Walker or Travis Etienne, and as many know, it ended up being Etienne. But, before that happened, when focusing on the draft, my dream selection at New Orleans' pick was Jeremiyah Love. That obviously did not happen. Then, the Saints made a smaller move by bringing in RB Ty Chandler for depth and a potential special teams option. SEE MORE>>

What To Watch For During Saints Training Camp

Can Tyler Shough duplicate the success from the end of 2025? Will the Saints new offensive weapons enhance the offense? How will Cam Jordan ride off into the sunset? Nick Shook of NFL.com is wondering the same things about the Saints as the writer identified the top storylines for each NFC South team during training camp. SEE MORE>>

The Black and Gold Pantheon: Who Belongs on the Saints’ Modern Mount Rushmore?

Debating a franchise's "Mount Rushmore" is the ultimate exercise in sports bar diplomacy. It requires weighing peak dominance against career longevity, statistical superiority against emotional resonance, and individual accolades against team success. SEE MORE>>

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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