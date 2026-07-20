Morning Break: Saints look ahead to training camp, Audric Estime a player to watch

Saints News from Roundtable.io

If I had to guess the position group that I have talked about the most this offseason, it would be the New Orleans Saints' running backs. During preseason, all my focus was on the potential of the Saints getting a player like Kenneth Walker or Travis Etienne, and as many know, it ended up being Etienne. But, before that happened, when focusing on the draft, my dream selection at New Orleans' pick was Jeremiyah Love. That obviously did not happen. Then, the Saints made a smaller move by bringing in RB Ty Chandler for depth and a potential special teams option. SEE MORE>>