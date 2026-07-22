Morning Break: Drew Brees sees playoff potential for Saints

Saints News from Heavy.com
Under the leadership of Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints were almost a shoe-in to be in the playoffs every year. Brees starred for the Saints for 15 years (2006-2020) and made it to the playoffs nine times, advancing to the postseason in each of the last four seasons. During that timeframe, the Saints only had five losing seasons (each with 7-9 records). SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAToday.com
After wrapping up the offensive side of our NFC all-time leaderboards, it's time to continue on defense, where some of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history made their names. Few plays change a game more than a sack, and the NFC has been home to some of the fiercest defenders to ever chase down a quarterback. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Ahead of the 2026 Saints Training Camp, the team began to prep the practice fields at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday, July 20, 2026.