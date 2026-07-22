Morning Break: Drew Brees sees playoff potential for Saints

Saints News from Heavy.com

Under the leadership of Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints were almost a shoe-in to be in the playoffs every year. Brees starred for the Saints for 15 years (2006-2020) and made it to the playoffs nine times, advancing to the postseason in each of the last four seasons. During that timeframe, the Saints only had five losing seasons (each with 7-9 records). SEE MORE>>