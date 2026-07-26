Morning Break: Tyler Shough in the spotlight, Saints defense comes into focus

Saints News from SaintsWire.USAToday.com

During the offseason, the New Orleans Saints made a clear effort to add pieces to their defensive line. In doing so, the expectation is also on improving a run defense that has struggled the last three years. The Saints ranked 19th against the run and 6th in average per carry allowed in 2025. That was a vast improvement on 31st in each category the previous season and their 2023 ranking of 22nd in both categories. SEE MORE>>