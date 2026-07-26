Morning Break: Tyler Shough in the spotlight, Saints defense comes into focus

Saints News from SaintsWire.USAToday.com
During the offseason, the New Orleans Saints made a clear effort to add pieces to their defensive line. In doing so, the expectation is also on improving a run defense that has struggled the last three years. The Saints ranked 19th against the run and 6th in average per carry allowed in 2025. That was a vast improvement on 31st in each category the previous season and their 2023 ranking of 22nd in both categories. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from MSN.com
Tyler Shough was the last of the Big 3 quarterbacks drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's clear the New Orleans Saints landed a slam dunk in the second round. Despite playing less time than Cam Ward or Jaxson Dart, Shough is already taking bigger strides than anyone imagined. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, offensive tackle Barry Wesley, safety Lorenzo Styles Jr., and cornerbacks Beanie Bishop Jr. and TJ Hall attended Day 2 of X Games at Caesars Superdome with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation on Saturday, July 25, 2026. They met professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston, Louisiana native and professional BMX rider Broc Raiford, and X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom.
New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth and offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III attended Day 1 of X Games at Caesars Superdome on Friday, July 24, 2026, where they watched Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston compete and met the motocross champion.
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson joined high school girls flag football players for a class on cooking authentic Southern food at the New Orleans School of Cooking on Friday, July 24, 2026.