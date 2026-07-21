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Morning Break: Chase Young, Saints edge rushers in the spotlight

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, July 21

Jul 21, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Who could be some potential Saints Training Camp surprises this year?

Every year, teams go into training camp with predictions and expectations for certain position battles. This is a normal occurrence when coaches are trying to figure out their roster during the offseason, but sometimes, things change. An undrafted free agent who nobody expected to stand out has a great preseason/training camp, a veteran ends up regressing to the point of not being able to start, or a position battle goes the opposite way from what was predicted. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from MSN.com

Chase Young can transform the Saints into a scary defense in 2026

Chase Young made the contract the New Orleans Saints gave him look like an absolute steal last season, by becoming the player everyone knew he could be coming out of college. The only thing left is consistency and remaining healthy. Young's raw numbers won't blow you away, but they become more impressive when you realize he did it in just 12 games. His 10 sacks were a season high, and he did it consistently. That suggests that Young would've been able to string that production over 17 games and possibly end with 13-14 sacks. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Sports.Yahoo.com

Checking in on LSU football’s 2026 draftees

LSU may not have had a great season in 2025, but that did not stop some of its top players from being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's become an expectation that LSU sends impact players to the NFL, so it's always fun to look at how these new rookies are doing before training camp begins. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

The Saints got surprising production at edge rusher last year. Can it be repeated?

As he remained unsigned for most of this offseason, Cam Jordan couldn't quite stop paying attention to the New Orleans Saints. The veteran pass rusher monitored every move the franchise made, especially the ones related to his position. SEE MORE >>

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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