Morning Break: Chase Young, Saints edge rushers in the spotlight

Saints News from MSN.com

Chase Young made the contract the New Orleans Saints gave him look like an absolute steal last season, by becoming the player everyone knew he could be coming out of college. The only thing left is consistency and remaining healthy. Young's raw numbers won't blow you away, but they become more impressive when you realize he did it in just 12 games. His 10 sacks were a season high, and he did it consistently. That suggests that Young would've been able to string that production over 17 games and possibly end with 13-14 sacks. SEE MORE>>