Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 24, 2023

CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Josh Edwards' 2023 Mock Draft
Josh Edwards has the Saints drafting:
"...Mazi Smith is a wide body who will upgrade the run defense."
ESPN Media Draft Analyst Matt Miller's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Matt Miller has the Saints drafting:
"Adebawore's combine testing was legendary -- a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 6-2 and 282 pounds turned plenty of heads -- but he produced just 12.5 sacks in four seasons of play. "Doesn't matter where you grade him, he's going first round," said one AFC area scout. Many other evaluators echoed that, saying their teams had Round 2-3 grades on Adebawore but his potential would push him into the first. With rare speed, quickness and the positional versatility to play end or tackle, Adebawore has legitimate upside..."
NFL.com Sports Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:
"Murphy could very well be the Greg Rousseau of this draft class, possessing good overall athleticism but lacking the dominant play and pure twitch many teams want at the position...."
More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts
USA Today Media Draft Analyst Nate Davis' 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: DJ Turner II, cornerback, Michigan
"His 4.26 40 time was the fastest at the 2023 combine, and he added a 38½-inch vert and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump for good measure. Turner could step in and give New Orleans one heck of an athlete to man the slot."
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson
"Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defender and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect."
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Emory Hunt's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive lineman, Northwestern
"Saints did a lot of retooling on the defensive side of the ball from a depth perspective. Landing the super athletic Adebawore from Northwestern, gives them a 3-tech who can be a disruptive presence on the inside."
