Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 24, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Mock-Draft-Monday-2023-1920

Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Josh Edwards' 2023 Mock Draft

Josh Edwards has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Mazi-Smith
Mazi Smith - Michigan
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

Related Links

"...Mazi Smith is a wide body who will upgrade the run defense."

View Josh Edwards's full 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Updated 4/21/23

ESPN Media Draft Analyst Matt Miller's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Matt Miller has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Gallery-Adetomiwa-Adebawore-Mock-Draft-Monday
Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

"Adebawore's combine testing was legendary -- a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 6-2 and 282 pounds turned plenty of heads -- but he produced just 12.5 sacks in four seasons of play. "Doesn't matter where you grade him, he's going first round," said one AFC area scout. Many other evaluators echoed that, saying their teams had Round 2-3 grades on Adebawore but his potential would push him into the first. With rare speed, quickness and the positional versatility to play end or tackle, Adebawore has legitimate upside..."

View Matt Miller's full NFL 2023 Mock Draft
Updated 4/23/23 *A subscription to ESPN+ is required to view full Mock Draft

NFL.com Sports Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/29
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Myles-Murphy
Myles Murphy - Clemson
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN

"Murphy could very well be the Greg Rousseau of this draft class, possessing good overall athleticism but lacking the dominant play and pure twitch many teams want at the position...."

View Chad Reuter's full 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Updated 4/21/23

More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts

USA Today Media Draft Analyst Nate Davis' 2023 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: DJ Turner II, cornerback, Michigan

"His 4.26 40 time was the fastest at the 2023 combine, and he added a 38½-inch vert and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump for good measure. Turner could step in and give New Orleans one heck of an athlete to man the slot."

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/24/23)

CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson

"Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defender and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect."

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/24/23)

CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Emory Hunt's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive lineman, Northwestern

"Saints did a lot of retooling on the defensive side of the ball from a depth perspective. Landing the super athletic Adebawore from Northwestern, gives them a 3-tech who can be a disruptive presence on the inside."

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/23/23)

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 17, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 10, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 3, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 27, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 20, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 13, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 6, 2023

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 25, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 18, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 11, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 4, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising