Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Linebackers | Top 10 Tuesday

Nolan Smith has been climbing the ranks of draft boards due to his impressive showing at the NFL Combine. His size is his biggest concern among teams, as an NFC national scout said "You worry about him holding up for 17 games with his size. I'm not worried about the toughness, but I just don't know if he can carry more weight without it slowing him down." Although that remains to be seen, what does show is his ability to hold strong in the line, and he has shown effectiveness stopping run plays. He ran a 4.39 at the Combine, which may aid him in coverage situations as well if a team wants to use him in that capacity.