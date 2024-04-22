Saints Mock Draft Monday 4/22/2024

Keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts to find out which prospects the experts think the New Orleans Saints will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter
Chad Reuter's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State.
"...Bringing in Fuaga to handle bookend duties makes sense. Fuaga could move inside or get his shot at left tackle, like former Saints starter Andrus Peat."
Updated 4/20/2024
Taliese Fuaga's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 324 | Hand Size: 10 1/8 | Arm Length: 33 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.13 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-3 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Taliese Fuaga: Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He's a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga's hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he's best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.
NFL.com's Dan Parr
Dan Parr's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting JC Latham, offensive tackle from Alabama.
"New Orleans has a need at offensive tackle. There's no one more powerful at the position in this year's draft than Latham."
Updated 4/18/2024*
JC Latham's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 342 | Hand Size: 11 | Arm Length: 35 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: - | 10-Yard Split: - | Vertical Leap: - | Broad Jump: - | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on JC Latham: Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team's ground attack. Latham's body type is girthy, and he has elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands. He unleashes lefts and rights and mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets. He has the length and hand strength to shut rushers down but needs to become more comfortable setting diagonally rather than vertically to avoid sinking too deeply into his own pocket. Latham's size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard.
Walter Football's Walter Cherepinsky
Walter Cherepinsky's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"They may take the best edge rusher or tackle available. Olumuyiwa Fashanu looks like a franchise left tackle. He is a massive blocker with elite athleticism for the position."
Updated 4/22/2024*
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 312 | Hand Size: 8 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.11 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-1 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Olumuyiwa Fashanu:
A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he's already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He's long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu's continued improvement into a very good left tackle.
Fantasy Pros Andrew Erickson
Andrew Erickson's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Troy Fautanu, offensive lineman from Washington.
"New Orleans should get back to the basics with an offensive tackle at the top of the draft."
Updated 4/22/2024
Troy Fautanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 317 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.01 | 10-Yard Split: 1.71 | Vertical Leap: 32.5 | Broad Jump: 9-5 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Troy Fautanu: Ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game. Fautanu has starting experience at tackle and guard and is well-coached, but he will default to unruly hand-fighting when his technique gets away from him. He plays with average hand placement and can be beaten by length, but his tenacity and footwork keep him connected to base blocks. He's capable of getting to reach blocks in zone and chaperoning running backs wide as a pulling guard on the next level. He's a pop-and-reset pass puncher who uses active hands and feet to help with extended mirroring he's forced into. Fautanu needs to prove he has the leverage and hand quickness to play inside, but all signs point toward him becoming a good future starter.
NFL experts' New Orleans Saints mock drafts for the 2024 NFL Draft
Prospect Analysis:
Total Mock Drafts Analyzed: 84
|Draft Prospect
|Total Times Picked
|Percentage Picked
|Olumuyiwa Fashanu
|25
|29.76%
|Taliese Fuaga
|14
|16.67%
|JC Latham
|11
|13.10%
|Troy Fautanu
|8
|9.52%
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|4
|4.76%
|Other Prospects
|22
|26.19%
Position Analysis:
|Position
|Total Times Picked
|Percentage Picked
|Offensive Tackle
|58
|69.05%
|Wide Receiver
|12
|14.29%
|Edge
|10
|11.90%
|Tight End
|2
|2.38%
|Quarterback
|1
|1.19%
|Safety
|1
|1.19%
Andrew Erickson (Fantasy Pros)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 4/22/2024
Bucky Brooks (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 3/26/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/27/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 1/22/2024
Chad Reuter (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 4/20/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Devontez Walker, Wide Receiver from North Carolina - 4/20/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/5/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Xavier Legette, Wide Receiver from South Carolina - 4/5/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/22/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver from Georgia - 3/22/2024
Charles Davis (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/28/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/6/2024
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/21/2024
Charlie Campbell (Walter Football)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 4/15/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver from Georgia - 4/15/2024
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle from Georgia - 4/12/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, Tight End from Georgia - 3/21/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/13/2024
Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 2/9/2024
Dan Parr (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 4/18/2024
Dane Brugler (The Athletic)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/17/2024
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/20/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Bo Nix, Quarterback from Oregon - 1/21/2024
Eric Edholm (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/29/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 2/2/2024
Field Yates (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback from Georgia - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/14/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle from Oklahoma - 2/14/2024
Garrett Podell (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/12/2024
Gennaro Filice (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 4/11/2024
Jordan Reid (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/22/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Marshawn Kneeland, Edge from Western Michigan - 4/22/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/5/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Chris Braswell, Edge from Alabama - 3/5/2024
Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/15/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/8/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, Tight End from Georgia - 2/29/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Marshawn Kneeland, Edge from Western Michigan - 2/29/2024
Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/31/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/16/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/4/2024
Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/2/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/4/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Defensive End from UCLA - 2/5/2024
Luke Easterling (Touchdown Wire / Sports Illustrated)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/8/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 2/29/2024
Luke Johnson (NOLA.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver from Alabama - 4/3/2024
Matt Miller (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/27/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver from Michigan - 3/27/2024
Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/4/2024
Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/10/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver from Western Kentucky - 4/10/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 2/28/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 1/31/2024
Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver from Washington - 3/26/2024
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/28/2024
Peter Schrager (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 4/16/2024
Rhett Lewis (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 4/9/2024
Rob Maaddi (AP News)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/16/2024
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/18/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Dallas Turner, Edge from Alabama - 3/12/2024
Staff (Bleacher Report)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 4/10/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kamren Kinchens, Safety from Miami - 4/10/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Terrion Arnold, Cornerback from Alabama - 4/1/2024
Staff Picks (Tankathon)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/25/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle from Florida State - 3/25/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/12/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kris Jenkins, Defensive Tackle from Michigan - 3/12/2024
Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/22/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/11/2024
Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/16/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, Cornerback from Penn State - 4/16/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, Cornerback from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/22/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/12/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, Cornerback from Penn State - 3/12/2024
Will Brinson (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Chop Robinson, Edge from Penn State - 3/7/2024