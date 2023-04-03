Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 3, 2023

Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Kyle Stackpole's 2023 Mock Draft
Kyle Stackpole has the Saints drafting:
"Calijah Kancey may be small, but he has everything else you want in a gap-shooting defensive tackle. On a defense front that lost multiple players in free agency, Kancey would contribute right away."
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Will Brinson's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Will Brinson has the Saints drafting:
"Everything on offense looks pretty stout for the Saints...Losing Marcus Davenport means a need for pass rush help."
NFL.com Media Analyst Cynthia Frelund's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Cynthia Frelund has the Saints drafting:
"Ojulari gets a big boost in his first season trajectory working with Cameron Jordan. His versatility against both the run and pass creates the most immediate upside for the Saints. In the past two seasons at LSU (including postseason play), he totaled more than 100 pressures and 17 sacks, per PFF."
More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts
Bleacher Report Media Draft Team's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: BJ Ojulari, edge, LSU
"Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Ojulari's game is he varies his pass-rushing plan based on who he lines up across, thus showing the ability to win with finesse against tackles with slower feet and by turning speed to power if the offensive lineman presents a weaker base. He does need some work as a run defender, though, but Carl Granderson, who is about to enter a contract year, can take on that role until the LSU product is ready to be a full-time starter."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/31/23)
USA Today Media Draft Analyst Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz's 2023 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Keion White, defensive lineman, Georgia Tech
"The substantial draft investment in Marcus Davenport didn't pay off, but that shouldn't preclude New Orleans from taking another chance on a supersized athlete at edge rusher. Like Davenport, White is still figuring out the position after beginning his collegiate career at tight end. But if the 6-5, 285-pounder can learn how to better disengage blockers after initial contact, watch out."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/3/23)
Yahoo Sports Draft Analyst Curt Popejoy's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Bryan Breese, defensive tackle, Clemson
Curt Popejoy has the Saints selecting Bryan Breese out of Clemson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/3/23)