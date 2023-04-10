Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 10, 2023

Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"...Finding a talent like White at the bottom for Round 1 might be too good to pass up. He had a great week at the Senior Bowl, and NFL teams love his size (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and his motor. He consistently wins at the line of scrimmage and is good against both the run and getting after the quarterback."
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Adam Rank's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Adam Rank has the Saints drafting:
"...With so much offseason attrition on the defensive line, this is way too good a value to pass up. Murphy would immediately come in and make your team better..."
NFL.com Media Analyst Chad Reuter's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:
"...Mauch can play all five positions on the line and brings the same sort of nastiness as last year's first-rounder, left tackle Trevor Penning."
More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Will Brinson's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Jordan Addison, wide receiver, USC
"Addison was a monster at Pittsburgh before he transferred to USC where he was just fine...This could be a nice complement to help out Derek Carr."
USA Today Media Draft Analyst Alyssa Barbieri's 2023 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, defensive lineman, Kansas State
"Anudike-Uzomah is a little light for what the Saints' average but he does hit their minimums for height, weight, and length at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds with 33.5-inch arms. And he was wildly productive in college with 26.5 tackles for loss (and 20.5 sacks) in 27 games, plus 8 forced fumbles. He can immediately add some juice to the pass rush behind Cameron Jordan and Carl Granderson..."
Yahoo Sports Draft Analyst Kyle Dvorchak's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive tackle, Northwestern
"I've listed Adebawore as a tackle, but he's somewhere between a tackle and an end based on his size and usage at Northwestern. In New Orleans, he would most be used as a three-tech defender who can handle his own against the run and is dangerous to opposing passers. Having lost multiple defensive linemen in free agency, Adebawore would be an easy pick for GM Mickey Loomis to make."
