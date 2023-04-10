Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 10, 2023

Yahoo Sports Draft Analyst Kyle Dvorchak's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

"I've listed Adebawore as a tackle, but he's somewhere between a tackle and an end based on his size and usage at Northwestern. In New Orleans, he would most be used as a three-tech defender who can handle his own against the run and is dangerous to opposing passers. Having lost multiple defensive linemen in free agency, Adebawore would be an easy pick for GM Mickey Loomis to make."