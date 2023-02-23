Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Southern safety Corione Harris feels at home in HBCU Legacy Bowl

"We're having it down here in my city"

Feb 23, 2023 at 04:18 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-HBCU-Practice-Day-2-022323-09
Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

The wide smile on Corione Harris' face is a dead giveaway to the comfort level he has as he prepares to play in Saturday's HBCU Legacy Bowl at Yulman Stadium on Tulane's campus.

And, well, why wouldn't he be?

The Southern University safety graduated from Landry-Walker High School in New Orleans, and was a four-star recruit in 2017 before signing to play at Kansas, and later transferring to McNeese State before finishing his collegiate career at Southern.

"This is a big opportunity," Harris said. "We're having it down here in my city, being able to come out here and showcase myself in front of the scouts and be at home, it's big for me.

"Feel like I'm back in high school."

The major difference is that rather than attempting to tempt a college program into offering a scholarship, Harris is looking for a next-level job that'll include compensation. Not that the money is all he's after, he said.

"I think my passion for the game," is the driving force. "I love playing football. Being able to go out there and just show them my energy, how much I love it – like, yeah, getting paid for it is cool but I'm out there for the love of the game. Being able to provide that type of heart and energy to the team, I feel like every team would love that."

Harris finished his final year at Southern with four interceptions (returned for 162 yards, and a touchdown), three tackles for loss and 59 tackles. He played three seasons at Kansas, totaling two forced fumbles, an interception and 69 tackles in 28 games. And in his season at McNeese, he had seven passes defensed, two sacks, three tackles for loss and 52 tackles.

"I went through a lot of adversity throughout my college career, but being at Kansas and then going to McNeese (State) and finishing at Southern, you see a lot of different things," Harris said. "I played against a lot of different players, player who are currently in the league and players who are about to be in the league. Being able to see all that and see the diversity is really big."

Harris, 6 feet 1 and 170 pounds, said the week of practice for the Legacy Bowl has provided the opportunity to work on his feet and ball skills, though he has been a harsh self-critic.

"Whatever I don't know, I feel like I should know," he said.

But, too, like his teammates on Team Robinson – and their opponents, playing for Team Gaither – most of them haven't played a game since November or December. Training to stay in shape, and training to play in a game, require different methods.

"I wouldn't say it's hard, but it's going from training and limited contact and you don't really get to get all of the one-on-one reps, even with the pads on," he said. "The first day – the first day was crazy. But we're going to be straight, just need a couple of days to get right and we'll be good."

So far, it's been pretty good overall. There's a chance to play in the second HBCU Legacy Bowl, in his hometown, in front of family and friends. And there's the added bonus of doing so alongside six teammates from Southern who join him in playing for Team Robinson.

"It feels good, and we've got some coaches on the staff, too," he said, laughing. "So it feels like we're back at the crib."

Related Links

Photos: HBCU Legacy Bowl practice 2/23/2023

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
1 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
2 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
3 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
4 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
5 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
6 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
7 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
8 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
9 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
10 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
11 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
12 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
13 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
14 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
15 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
16 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
17 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
18 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
19 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
20 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
21 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
22 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
23 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
24 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
25 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
26 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
27 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
28 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
29 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
30 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
31 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
32 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.
33 / 33

Photos from HBCU Legacy Bowl practice at Tulane's Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl growing, continues to provide opportunities for athletes and students

'We understand the opportunity that these guys have not gotten over the years'

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add linebacker, defensive tackle on final day of 2022 NFL Draft

D'Marco Jackson, Jordan Jackson provide depth and special teams play

news

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, D'Marco Jackson, and Jordan Jackson in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

Jackson is first player Saints have drafted from Appalachian State

news

Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints

news

New Orleans Saints select Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with Pick 194 in the 2022 NFL Draft

He had 41 tackles with 7.5 sacks in 2021

news

Five things to know about D'Marco Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 161

Had 19 tackles for loss last season, tied for fourth most in Football Bowl Subdivision

news

New Orleans Saints select Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson with Pick 161 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft

Alontae Taylor is the 12th player from Tennessee the Saints have drafted

Advertising