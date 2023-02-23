Southern safety Corione Harris feels at home in HBCU Legacy Bowl

"I think my passion for the game," is the driving force. "I love playing football. Being able to go out there and just show them my energy, how much I love it – like, yeah, getting paid for it is cool but I'm out there for the love of the game. Being able to provide that type of heart and energy to the team, I feel like every team would love that."

Harris finished his final year at Southern with four interceptions (returned for 162 yards, and a touchdown), three tackles for loss and 59 tackles. He played three seasons at Kansas, totaling two forced fumbles, an interception and 69 tackles in 28 games. And in his season at McNeese, he had seven passes defensed, two sacks, three tackles for loss and 52 tackles.

"I went through a lot of adversity throughout my college career, but being at Kansas and then going to McNeese (State) and finishing at Southern, you see a lot of different things," Harris said. "I played against a lot of different players, player who are currently in the league and players who are about to be in the league. Being able to see all that and see the diversity is really big."

Harris, 6 feet 1 and 170 pounds, said the week of practice for the Legacy Bowl has provided the opportunity to work on his feet and ball skills, though he has been a harsh self-critic.

"Whatever I don't know, I feel like I should know," he said.

But, too, like his teammates on Team Robinson – and their opponents, playing for Team Gaither – most of them haven't played a game since November or December. Training to stay in shape, and training to play in a game, require different methods.

"I wouldn't say it's hard, but it's going from training and limited contact and you don't really get to get all of the one-on-one reps, even with the pads on," he said. "The first day – the first day was crazy. But we're going to be straight, just need a couple of days to get right and we'll be good."

So far, it's been pretty good overall. There's a chance to play in the second HBCU Legacy Bowl, in his hometown, in front of family and friends. And there's the added bonus of doing so alongside six teammates from Southern who join him in playing for Team Robinson.