Jordan Lewis cleared hurdles on way to becoming Southern standout, HBCU Legacy Bowl player

And he went a step further in 2021, when the Jaguars played a five-game spring season due to postponement and rescheduling of the fall season attributable to Covid precautions. Lewis had 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, six quarterback hurries and 27 tackles en route to winning the Buck Buchanan Award, presented to the most outstanding defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), and earning the Mel Blount Defensive Player of the Year Award, presented by the Black College Hall of Fame.

Lewis hopes his speed and tenacity have turned heads this week, as the 100 Legacy Bowl players audition for pro football roster spots.

"It's a good opportunity," he said. "We're out here to get exposure. Coming from a smaller school, all the NFL teams are out here representing so you get exposed. It's a great experience.

"It means a lot. Coming from a small school, an HBCU, just not getting much exposure, not many players getting drafted, so just coming out here and having this opportunity – not just me, for everybody here – all the hundreds of players just having the opportunity to show their talent in front of all the NFL teams, XFL teams, CFL teams, no matter what, it means a lot."

Lewis will approach the Legacy Bowl the same was he has approached every other game.