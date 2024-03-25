Saints Mock Draft Monday 3/25/2024

Keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts to find out which prospects the experts think the New Orleans Saints will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
CBS Sports Josh Edwards
Josh Edwards' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU.
"Michael Thomas is gone and that leaves a void next to Chris Olave despite Rashid Shaheed's emergence. Brian Thomas Jr. has that typical X receiver skill set that would free up Olave to line up around the formation."
View Josh Edwards' full 2024 NFL Mock Draft *
Updated 3/21/2024*
Brian Thomas Jr.'s 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 209 | Hand Size: 9 3/4 | Arm Length: 32 3/4 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.33 | 10-Yard Split: 1.5 | Vertical Leap: 38.5 | Broad Jump: 10-6 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: 11
NFL.com overview on Brian Thomas Jr.: Presents an appealing combination of size, length and speed with experience working inside and outside. Thomas will occasionally go through the motions as a route-runner, but the bend, athleticism and speed needed to get better are all in the toolbox. He's elusive against press and can uncover quickly underneath, but he still needs to improve intermediate routes and play a little more physically when crowded to become well-rounded. Thomas rarely has issues generating separation deep and could be counted on as an NFL team's designated deep guy early in his career. Thomas is unpolished but has projectable talent to become a WR1/2 in time.
NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"Fashanu is the new solution at left tackle."
View Daniel Jeremiah's full 2024 NFL mock draft *
Updated 3/19/2024*
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 312 | Hand Size: 8 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.11 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-1 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Olumuyiwa Fashanu: A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he's already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He's long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu's continued improvement into a very good left tackle.
NFL Draft Analyst Chad Reuter
Chad Reuter's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"Trevor Penning struggled at left tackle in 2023, but the former first-round pick could potentially move inside if the Saints like Fashanu's potential. Ryan Ramczyk's NFL future is uncertain due to his lingering knee issues, which could spawn either Penning or Fashanu making the tough transition to the right side."
View Chad Reuter's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/22/2024
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald and Nate Tice
McDonald and Tice's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Troy Fautanu, offensive lineman from Washington.
"Fautanu's best position might end up being inside, but he has the length, hand usage and foot speed to have a chance to start on the outside at the next level... Ryan Ramczyk's career could be coming to a close soon and James Hurts is still starting at guard. Which spot is best for Fautanu? In New Orleans, he can help the Saints get their best five starting linemen to always be on the field together, no matter the makeup."
View Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/21/2024
Troy Fautanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 317 | Hand Size: 9 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.01 | 10-Yard Split: 1.71 | Vertical Leap: 32.5 | Broad Jump: 9-5 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Troy Fautanu: Ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game. Fautanu has starting experience at tackle and guard and is well-coached, but he will default to unruly hand-fighting when his technique gets away from him. He plays with average hand placement and can be beaten by length, but his tenacity and footwork keep him connected to base blocks. He's capable of getting to reach blocks in zone and chaperoning running backs wide as a pulling guard on the next level. He's a pop-and-reset pass puncher who uses active hands and feet to help with extended mirroring he's forced into. Fautanu needs to prove he has the leverage and hand quickness to play inside, but all signs point toward him becoming a good future starter.
CBS Sports Tom Fornelli
Tom Fornelli's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Troy Fautanu, offensive lineman from Washington.
"New Orleans needs a new left tackle, and Fautanu is about as solid as it gets at the position. He's an excellent athlete who held up well against some excellent pass rushers in his time with the Huskies."
View Tom Fornelli's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/22/2024
Troy Fautanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
NFL experts' New Orleans Saints mock drafts for the 2024 NFL Draft
Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, tight end from Georgia - 2/29/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Marshawn Kneeland, edge from Western Michigan - 2/29/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, edge from UCLA - 3/8/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU - 3/15/2024
Luke Easterling (Sports Illustrated)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State - 2/29/2024
Bucky Brooks (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, offensive tackle from Alabama - 1/22/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, offensive tackle from Alabama - 2/27/2024
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Bo Nix, quarterback from Oregon - 1/21/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, offensive tackle from Alabama - 2/20/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Eric Edholm (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 2/2/2024
Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, defensive end from UCLA - 2/5/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, offensive tackle from Washington - 3/4/2024
Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU - 2/9/2024
Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU - 1/23/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 2/28/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Field Yates (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Tyler Guyton, offensive tackle from Oklahoma - 2/14/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, offensive tackle from Washington - 3/14/2024
Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State - 3/4/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver from LSU - 3/16/2024
Will Brinson (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Chop Robinson, edge from Penn State - 3/7/2024
Charles Davis (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 3/6/2024
Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, edge from Florida State - 3/11/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, offensive tackle from Washington - 3/22/2024
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 3/18/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Dallas Turner, edge from Alabama - 3/12/2024
Garrett Podell (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State - 3/12/2024
Staff Picks (Tankathon)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, edge from Florida State - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kris Jenkins, defensive tackle from Michigan - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State - 3/25/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Braden Fiske, defensive tackle from Florida State - 3/25/2024
Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, edge from UCLA - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, cornerback from Penn State - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 3/22/2024
Jordan Reid (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State - 3/5/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Chris Braswell, edge from Alabama - 3/5/2024
Chad Reuter (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 3/22/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Ladd McConkey, wide receiver from Georgia - 3/22/2024
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, offensive tackle from Washington - 3/21/2024
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State - 3/13/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, tight end from Georgia - 3/21/2024