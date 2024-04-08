Saints Mock Draft Monday 4/8/2024

Keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts to find out which prospects the experts think the New Orleans Saints will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
ESPN Insider Field Yates
Field Yates' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"Fashanu is a plug-and-play starter at left tackle, with excellent size and very good feet for the position. He has the talent to anchor this line for quite some time."
Updated 4/3/2024
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 312 | Hand Size: 8 1/2 | Arm Length: 34 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.11 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-1 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Olumuyiwa Fashanu: A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he's already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He's long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu's continued improvement into a very good left tackle.
NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein
Lance Zierlein's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"The Saints could be choosing between offensive tackle and pass rusher in this spot."
Updated 4/2/2024
Walter Football's Walter Cherepinsky
Walter Football's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Jared Verse, edge from Florida State.
"They may take the best edge rusher or tackle available. Jared Verse has nice athleticism and a steady motor."
Updated 4/6/2024
Jared Verse's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 264 | Hand Size: 9 7/8 | Arm Length:33 1/2 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.58 | 10-Yard Split: 1.6 | Vertical Leap: 35 | Broad Jump: 10-7 | 3-Cone Drill: 7.31 | 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44 | Bench Press: 31
NFL.com overview on Jared Verse: Talented edge defender with the field demeanor, athleticism and skill set to rack up statistics in key categories fairly early in his NFL career. Verse dominated at Albany and then showed an ability to do the same at Florida State. He's twitchy and compact, with explosiveness featured at the point of attack and in his upfield burst as a pass rusher. He's great with his hands and does a nice job of diagnosing plays quickly and staying out of the clinches of offensive linemen looking to snatch him up. Verse's ability to threaten the edge only bolsters his hellish speed-to-power bull-rushing ability to run tackles deep into the pocket. He can play up or down and should be in consideration for all defensive schemes looking to add a safe, high-impact edge.
Bleacher Report Staff
Bleacher Report Staff's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Terrion Arnold, defensive back from Alabama.
"The Saints are already quite talented in their secondary with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Tyrann Mathieu. But Alabama's Terrion Arnold provides further flexibility as a top cover corner with previous safety experience."
Updated 4/1/2024
Terrion Arnold's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 189 | Hand Size: 8 7/8 | Arm Length: 31 5/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 4.5 | 10-Yard Split: 1.54 | Vertical Leap: 37 | Broad Jump: 10-9 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Terrion Arnold: Twitchy man-cover corner with outstanding athletic ability and the skill set to bring in ball production at the professional level. Arnold possesses average size but plays with a desired level of aggression and competitiveness in both phases of his job. He's fast and agile to match up against a variety of receiver flavors on the outside or in the slot. Arnold could squeeze routes tighter from off coverages and limit the yards after catch with a slightly different approach. His closing burst allows him to meet throws at the catch point with a natural feel for playing angles and attacking the receiver's hands. Arnold will make mistakes with positioning and lose focus at times, but the athletic traits and nose for the ball create quality upside for him to be positioned as a CB1 within a couple of years.
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole joint mock draft with longtime Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden and NFL Draft insider Ryan Wilson
Kyle Stackpole's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State.
Bryant McFadden - "Another outstanding, athletic offensive lineman from Oregon State. This is a big-time plus and opportunity to get better...Not only do you provide more talent to the offensive tackle spot, but you also provide an element of competition."
Updated 4/6/2024
Taliese Fuaga's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 324 | Hand Size: 10 1/8 | Arm Length: 33 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.13 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-3 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Taliese Fuaga: Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He's a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga's hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he's best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.
NFL experts' New Orleans Saints mock drafts for the 2024 NFL Draft
Chad Reuter (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/5/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Xavier Legette, Wide Receiver from South Carolina - 4/5/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/22/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver from Georgia - 3/22/2024
Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/4/2024
Field Yates (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback from Georgia - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/14/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle from Oklahoma - 2/14/2024
Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/31/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/16/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/04/2024
Luke Johnson (NOLA.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Jermaine Burton, Wide Receiver from Alabama - 4/3/2024
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/18/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Dallas Turner, Edge from Alabama - 3/12/2024
Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, Cornerback from Penn State - 4/3/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/22/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, Cornerback from Penn State - 3/12/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/12/2024
Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 4/2/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/4/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Defensive End from UCLA - 2/5/2024
Staff (Bleacher Report)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Terrion Arnold, Cornerback from Alabama - 4/1/2024
Eric Edholm (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/29/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn St. - 2/2/2024
Charles Davis (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/28/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/6/2024
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/28/2024
Matt Miller (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/27/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver from Michigan - 3/27/2024
Bucky Brooks (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 3/26/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/27/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 1/22/2024
Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver from Washington - 3/26/2024
Staff Picks (Tankathon)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/25/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle from Florida State - 3/25/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/12/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kris Jenkins, Defensive Tackle from Michigan - 3/12/2024
Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/22/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/11/2024
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/21/2024
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, Tight End from Georgia - 3/21/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/13/2024
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/20/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Bo Nix, Quarterback from Oregon - 1/21/2024
Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 2/28/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 1/23/2024
Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/15/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/8/2024
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, Tight End from Georgia - 2/29/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Marshawn Kneeland, Edge from Western Michigan - 2/29/2024
Garrett Podell (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/12/2024
Will Brinson (CBS Sports)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Chop Robinson, Edge from Penn State - 3/7/2024
Jordan Reid (ESPN)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/5/2024
Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Chris Braswell, Edge from Alabama - 3/5/2024
Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 2/9/2024
Luke Easterling (Touchdown Wire)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/8/2024
Luke Easterling (Sports Illustrated)
Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 2/29/2024