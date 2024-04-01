Saints Mock Draft Monday 4/1/2024

Keep track of the latest NFL mock drafts to find out which prospects the experts think the New Orleans Saints will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of the Saints Path to the Draft presented by Cox.
NFL Draft Analyst Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting JC Latham, offensive tackle from Alabama.
"With Ryan Ramcyzk's knee putting his 2024 season in question, the Saints could opt for an offensive tackle at this point. Latham is a massive brawler with the strength, power and length to punish defenders in the running game."
View Bucky Brooks' full 2024 NFL Mock Draft*
Updated 3/26/2024*
JC Latham's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 342 | Hand Size: 11 | Arm Length: 35 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: - | 10-Yard Split: - | Vertical Leap: - | Broad Jump: - | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on JC Latham: Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team's ground attack. Latham's body type is girthy, and he has elite drive-blocking talent. He has operated in a variety of run schemes but will be an average move blocker both laterally and when climbing to the second level. His pass sets are well-balanced with good initial quickness and active hands. He unleashes lefts and rights and mirrors effectively after contact but gets beaten by inside moves when he over-sets. He has the length and hand strength to shut rushers down but needs to become more comfortable setting diagonally rather than vertically to avoid sinking too deeply into his own pocket. Latham's size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard.
CBS Sports Pete Prisco
Pete Prisco's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"In this mock, Olu Fashanu falls down this far, which might be unlikely since he's so talented. The Saints have to fix their line, and he would go a long way towards doing that."
View Pete Prisco's full 2024 NFL mock draft*
Updated 3/28/2024*
NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm
Eric Edholm's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"The health status on Ryan Ramczyk doesn't sound great, and 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning hasn't panned out yet, so the Saints likely need a starting-caliber talent to play tackle. I'm a little worried about Fashanu's run blocking, but he's a facile pass protector who is just starting to reach his athletic peak."
View Eric Edholm's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/29/2024
NFL Media Analyst Charles Davis
Charles Davis' latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Olumuyiwa Fashanu, offensive tackle from Penn State.
"Ryan Ramczyk's 2024 season is in question and 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has not lived up to his promise. Tackle is a massive need, and the Saints have always taken pride in having a strong offensive line."
View Charles Davis' full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/28/2024
CBS Sports Kyle Stackpole
Kyle Stackpole's latest mock draft has the Saints drafting Taliese Fuaga, offensive tackle from Oregon State.
"Another outstanding, athletic offensive lineman from Oregon State. This is a big-time plus and opportunity to get better because you talk about having a bookend tackle opposite Ryan Ramczyk. … Not only do you provide more talent to the offensive tackle spot, but you also provide an element of competition."
View Kyle Stackpole's full 2024 NFL mock draft
Updated 3/31/2024
Taliese Fuaga's 2024 NFL Scouting Combine results:
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 324 | Hand Size: 10 1/8 | Arm Length: 33 1/8 | 40-Yard Dash: 5.13 | 10-Yard Split: 1.77 | Vertical Leap: 32 | Broad Jump: 9-3 | 3-Cone Drill: - | 20-Yard Shuttle: - | Bench Press: -
NFL.com overview on Taliese Fuaga: Beefy right tackle capable of playing at a high level despite his lack of ideal pad level and lower-body bend. Fuaga plays with a fairly aggressive disposition. He's a one-pop blocker who struggles to clinch into his run blocks and is therefore forced to work overtime to sustain and finish. The pass protection technique is outstanding, and he possesses the athleticism to mirror and match edge-to-edge rush movements. Fuaga's hand work is exceptional in pass pro and will need to remain so, because of his lack of desired range for recovering when beaten. A team could slide him to guard to improve its interior protection, but he's best-suited at right tackle, where he should become a good starter.
NFL experts' New Orleans Saints mock drafts for the 2024 NFL Draft
Bucky Brooks (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 1/22/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/27/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 3/26/2024
Charles Davis (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/6/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/28/2024
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/21/2024
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brock Bowers, Tight End from Georgia - 3/21/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/13/2024
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | JC Latham, Offensive Tackle from Alabama - 2/20/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Eric Edholm (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 2/2/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/29/2024
Field Yates (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 2/14/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle from Oklahoma - 3/14/2024
Garrett Podell (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/12/2024
Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 2/29/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Marshawn Kneeland, Edge from Western Michigan - 2/29/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/8/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/15/2024
Jordan Reid (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/5/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Chris Braswell, Edge from Alabama - 3/5/2024
Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 3/16/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/31/2024
Lance Zierlein (NFL.com)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Defensive End from UCLA - 2/5/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/4/2024
Luke Easterling (Sports Illustrated)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 2/29/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/8/2024
Matt Miller (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/27/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver from Michigan - 3/27/2024
Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver from LSU - 1/23/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 2/28/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/19/2024
Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver from Washington - 3/26/2024
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/28/2024
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Dallas Turner, Edge from Alabama - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/18/2024
Staff Picks (Tankathon)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Kris Jenkins, Defensive Tackle from Michigan - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle from Oregon State - 3/25/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle from Florida State - 3/25/2024
Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Jared Verse, Edge from Florida State - 3/11/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle from Washington - 3/22/2024
Walter Cherepinsky (Walter Football)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Laiatu Latu, Edge from UCLA - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 2 / Pick 45 | Johnny Dixon, Cornerback from Penn State - 3/12/2024
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle from Penn State - 3/22/2024
Will Brinson (CBS Sports)
- Rd. 1 / Pick 14 | Chop Robinson, Edge from Penn State - 3/7/2024