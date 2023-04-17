Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 17, 2023

ESPN Media Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2023 NFL Mock Draft

"As I mentioned in my previous mock draft, the Saints completely turned over at defensive tackle and added Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd to be their new starters. What if they're not done adding? Kancey is one of my favorite prospects in this class. He's so explosive as a pass-rusher and despite being undersized -- 6-1, 281 pounds -- he's going to rack up sacks at the next level. He had 14.5 over the past two seasons. New Orleans could also look at the pass-catchers here, either a tight end or receiver."