Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 17, 2023

Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"...When he's healthy and locked in, Bresee is a special talent whose best football is ahead of him."
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Charles Davis's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Charles Davis has the Saints drafting:
"The ultra-athletic Smith immediately becomes part of the DT rotation in New Orleans."
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Jared Dubin's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Jared Dubin has the Saints drafting:
"New Orleans lost a bunch of bodies along the defensive line this offseason. White has the kind of athleticism Dennis Allen typically looks for in an edge rusher."
More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts
ESPN Media Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Calijah Kancey, defensive tackle, Pittsburgh
"As I mentioned in my previous mock draft, the Saints completely turned over at defensive tackle and added Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd to be their new starters. What if they're not done adding? Kancey is one of my favorite prospects in this class. He's so explosive as a pass-rusher and despite being undersized -- 6-1, 281 pounds -- he's going to rack up sacks at the next level. He had 14.5 over the past two seasons. New Orleans could also look at the pass-catchers here, either a tight end or receiver."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/11/23) *A subscription to ESPN+ will be needed to view full mock draft
Pro Football Network Media Draft Analyst Cam Mellor's 2023 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa
"Standing pat through a flurry of moves at the tail end of the first round, the New Orleans Saints make the smart pick of Lukas Van Ness. Offering a great skill set as a pass rusher, Van Ness also has plenty of versatility in terms of where he aligns on a defensive front on top of his pro-ready teaching from Iowa.."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/15/23)
USA Today Draft Analyst Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson
"In the wake of Marcus Davenport's departure, it would behoove the playoff-hungry Saints to find a dynamic threat opposite Cam Jordan – or someone who could eventually take over for the 33-year-old defensive cornerstone..."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/17/23)