Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas powers way to forefront in HBCU Legacy Bowl victory

Whatever it was that Jason Dumas intended to show pro football scouts who were in attendance Saturday at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, suffice to say he did that, and then some.

Dumas, who finished his collegiate career at Southern University, had three sacks and was named Outstanding Defensive Player as his squad, Team Robinson, claimed a 10-3 victory over Team Gaither. Dumas' teammate, receiver Xavier Smith, was Outstanding Offensive Player after catching six passes for 85 yards and a game's lone touchdown, a 22-yarder in the third quarter.

Dumas, a Vacherie, La., native, is undersized at 5 feet 11, 270 pounds. It's all the defensive lineman ever has been told. But as he wreaked havoc Saturday at Yulman Stadium on Tulane's campus, what also was evident was that Team Gaither was helpless to keep him out of the offensive backfield.

"I woke up, I felt good and I told myself, 'It's just football,'" he said. "At the end of the day, it goes back to who's more physical, who's stronger, who's smarter in the game. I don't look at the game as some big extravagant thing. It goes back to the basics of football and I really enjoy that part of the game."

Dumas was a physically dominant presence during his time on the field for a team that totaled eight sacks.

"Just line him up," said Southern Coach Eric Dooley, co-head coach of Team Robinson. "Let him play 60 minutes of football. I always tell people, the hole doesn't open up tall, it opens up wide.

"So the only thing he has to do is be able to get through the hole. You don't have to be able to jump and dunk the basketball, you've just got to be able to get to the quarterback."

"Line up against me," Dumas said. "Come in front of me. Come stop me. That's all I'm going to say. Hopefully, the film shows. I've got a lot of people in my corner that expect a lot out of me. I've got a lot of people that work hard."

Dumas said he watched his father wake up at 2 a.m. to leave for his job as a welder.

"So I just carried that with me throughout my college career," he said.