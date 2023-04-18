Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Cornerbacks | Top 10 Tuesday

Christian Gonzalez enters the draft as the second highest rated cornerback according to NFL.com and ESPN, but don't be surprised if he is taken first. Gonzalez has the traits that jump off the page. He ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and had a vertical jump of 41.5 inches. There's no question that his physical abilities turn heads, but he will need to reign in his technique before he can be trusted consistently on the field. His coaches can likely help him with that, though. A personnel director for an NFC team hinted that Gonzalez may be a higher selection than initially believed. They said, "He's got size, he's strong, he can run, he's long. I want all of that. He just needs to keep working at his craft." If he can hone in on fundamentals, he can be a star in the league for years.