Latest 2023 NFL Draft big board: Defensive Linemen | Top 10 Tuesday

Will Anderson Jr. is a Pro Bowl level defensive lineman who is listed as the best available in his position on both NFL.com and ESPN.com, although he is listed as an outside linebacker on the latter. Anderson has a wide variety of moves and trick that can keep offensive linemen guessing, and he has the build to be a menace on on the defensive side. An executive for an NFL team had this to say about the Alabama prospect: "Power Five players with traits who get sacks in college are going to get sacks in the pros. Anderson is way more likely to succeed than any of these quarterbacks (in the draft). It's not even close." Anderson is slightly better in pass rush than he is in run defense, but he is likely to be a Day 1 selection regardless.