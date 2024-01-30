New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The National Football League announced today that New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Davis replaced San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.

This is Davis' second consecutive and overall Pro Bowl nod, the first Saints linebacker to be named in two consecutive campaigns since Jonathan Vilma (2009-10). In 2023, Davis started all 17 games and registered a team-leading 121 tackles (74 solo), 6.5 sacks and 12 stops for loss to rank second on the team, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Davis was selected as an Associated Press All-Pro (second-team) for the fifth consecutive season.