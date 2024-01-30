New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

The National Football League announced today that New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Davis replaced San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.
This is Davis' second consecutive and overall Pro Bowl nod, the first Saints linebacker to be named in two consecutive campaigns since Jonathan Vilma (2009-10). In 2023, Davis started all 17 games and registered a team-leading 121 tackles (74 solo), 6.5 sacks and 12 stops for loss to rank second on the team, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Davis was selected as an Associated Press All-Pro (second-team) for the fifth consecutive season.
As a Saint, Davis has opened all 98 regular season games that he has played in for New Orleans as a six-time defensive team captain, leading the club in tackles over the period with 675 stops (431 solo), 29.0 sacks, two interceptions, 38 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Leading New Orleans in tackles all six of his seasons in Black and Gold since signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, he is only the second Saint to reach the century mark in stops in six straight campaigns.
Originally selected as a third round pick (77th overall) of the New York Jets in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arkansas State, the Brandon, Miss. native has played in 194 career regular season games with 180 starts for the Jets (2012-15 and 2017), Cleveland Browns (2016) and Saints (2018-) and has recorded 1,335 tackles (860 solo), 43.5 sacks, three interceptions, 55 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 24 special teams stops. Davis is one of three active players with 1,300 career stops and has reached the century mark in seven straight seasons and ten-of-12 campaigns.
Davis joins New Orleans wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as the club's two selections.
In the second year of its current format, the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition in Orlando, Fla., culminating in a flag football game Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium. The contest will be televised from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.