New Orleans Saints awarded three compensatory picks in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft

The New Orleans Saints were awarded three fifth-round compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Friday, March 8. They are picks Nos. 167, 169 and 174.
The Saints were one of 14 teams to receive an additional pick; 32 extra selections were awarded. Picks are awarded when clubs suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents during the prior free agency signing period.
New Orleans holds the 14th pick in the first round of the draft and the following other picks:
- Round 2, Pick 45 (via Denver)
- Round 5, Pick 149
- Round 5, Pick 167*
- Round 5, Pick 169*
- Round 5, Pick 174*
- Round 6, Pick 192
- Round 6, Pick 201 (via Philadelphia)
- Round 7, Pick 230 (via Denver)
