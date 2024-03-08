 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints awarded three compensatory picks in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft

The picks are Nos. 167, 169 and 174

Mar 08, 2024 at 03:01 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints were awarded three fifth-round compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced Friday, March 8. They are picks Nos. 167, 169 and 174.

The Saints were one of 14 teams to receive an additional pick; 32 extra selections were awarded. Picks are awarded when clubs suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents during the prior free agency signing period.

New Orleans holds the 14th pick in the first round of the draft and the following other picks:

  • Round 2, Pick 45 (via Denver)
  • Round 5, Pick 149
  • Round 5, Pick 167*
  • Round 5, Pick 169*
  • Round 5, Pick 174*
  • Round 6, Pick 192
  • Round 6, Pick 201 (via Philadelphia)
  • Round 7, Pick 230 (via Denver)

For full 2024 Saints Draft coverage, visit Saints Draft Central presented by COX.

Photos: LSU & Tulane Prospects | 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Check out photos of the draft prospects from LSU and Tulane as they workout at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine  ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has his measurements taken during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
1 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo has his measurements taken during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in the broad jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
2 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in the broad jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in the broad jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
3 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in the broad jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in the broad jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
4 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in the broad jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
5 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
6 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
7 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
8 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
9 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
10 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
11 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
12 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
13 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
14 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
15 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
16 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
17 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
18 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
19 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
20 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
21 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
22 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
23 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
24 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
25 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
26 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
27 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
28 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
29 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
30 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
31 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
32 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
33 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
34 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
35 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson takes a moment during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
36 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson takes a moment during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, and Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee sit and interact during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
37 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, and Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee sit and interact during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith and LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participate in a measurement drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
38 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith and LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participate in a measurement drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a measurement drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
39 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a measurement drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
40 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
41 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
42 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
43 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
44 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
45 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
46 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
47 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
48 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
49 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
50 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at a press conference during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)
51 / 127

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at a press conference during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Brooke Sutton/NFL)

Brooke Sutton/2024 National Football League
LSU defensive back Andre Sam, Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson, and Oregon defensive back Evan Williams interact during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
52 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam, Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson, and Oregon defensive back Evan Williams interact during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
53 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
54 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
55 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
56 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
57 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
58 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Mississippi defensive back Daijahn Anthony and LSU defensive back Andre Sam embrace during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
59 / 127

Mississippi defensive back Daijahn Anthony and LSU defensive back Andre Sam embrace during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
60 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
61 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
62 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
63 / 127

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
64 / 127

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks on the Sirius XM set at a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
LSU defensive back Andre Sam runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
65 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
66 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
67 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam runs the 40 yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
68 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
69 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
70 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
71 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
72 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
73 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at the podium during a press conference at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
74 / 127

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at the podium during a press conference at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at the podium during a press conference at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
75 / 127

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at the podium during a press conference at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/Kevin Sabitus Photography
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
76 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
77 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
78 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
79 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
80 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
81 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
82 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
83 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
84 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
85 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2024 Kevin Sabitus
LSU defensive back Andre Sam poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
86 / 127

LSU defensive back Andre Sam poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)
87 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)
88 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)
89 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
90 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in measurements during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
91 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in measurements during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
92 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
93 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
94 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
95 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
96 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson runs the 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Edgar Garibay/NFL)
97 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Edgar Garibay/NFL)

Edgar Garibay/2024 National Football League
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Edgar Garibay/NFL)
98 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Edgar Garibay/NFL)

Edgar Garibay/2024 National Football League
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Edgar Garibay/NFL)
99 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Edgar Garibay/NFL)

Edgar Garibay/2024 National Football League
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
100 / 127

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in a drill during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
101 / 127

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt looks on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
102 / 127

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
103 / 127

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
104 / 127

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)
105 / 127

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt participates in the vertical jump during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Kara Durrette/NFL)

Kara Durrette/2024 Kara Durrette
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
106 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
107 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
108 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith takes part in the standing long jump during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
109 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith takes part in the standing long jump during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith takes part in the standing long jump during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
110 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith takes part in the standing long jump during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
111 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
112 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs in the 40-yard-dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
113 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith runs in the 40-yard-dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson competes in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
114 / 127

LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson competes in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane offensive lineman Prince Pines poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
115 / 127

Tulane offensive lineman Prince Pines poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
116 / 127

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
117 / 127

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
118 / 127

Tulane quarterback Mike Pratt poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
119 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
120 / 127

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
121 / 127

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
122 / 127

Tulane wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner runs during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
123 / 127

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner runs during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane offensive lineman Prince Pines runs the 40-yard-dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
124 / 127

Tulane offensive lineman Prince Pines runs the 40-yard-dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
125 / 127

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
126 / 127

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulane offensive lineman Prince Pines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
127 / 127

Tulane offensive lineman Prince Pines runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Latest 2024 NFL Draft big board: Quarterbacks | Top 10 Tuesday

View the top 10 NFL Draft prospect rankings based on position
news

Saints Mock Draft Monday 3/4/2024

Check out the latest New Orleans Saints mock drafts from various NFL experts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Team Gaither defeats Team Robinson 10-6 in third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl

Quarterback Davius Richard named offensive MVP despite suffering right leg injury
news

Southern wide receiver August Pitre seeking to accomplish both of his dreams

Pitre working toward law degree and NFL
news

Jarveon Howard has a 'brother' in Johnathan Abram as he pursues NFL dream

Alcorn State running back and Saints safety share a high school and hometown
news

HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair provides students opportunities to network with over 100 companies

Event in convention center free to HBCU juniors, seniors and recent graduates and open for registration
news

Third annual HBCU Legacy Bowl starts off with HBCU Combine

Full week of practices and events planned heading into the Saturday game
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft

Saints finish draft with seven selections
news

Meet the Team: 2023 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

The New Orleans Saints drafted seven players in the 2023 NFL draft
news

New Orleans Saints make moves, draft four players on Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft

Saints land Nick Saldiveri, Jake Haener, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry on Day 3 of the draft
Advertising