Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Davis, 6-2, 248, is a 12-year NFL veteran, who has been selected to the All-Pro team for the fifth consecutive time and fifth overall. In addition to joining Evans as the second Saint to be selected in five consecutive seasons, he joins Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen, quarterback Drew Brees, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson and Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle William Roaf as the sixth Saint to be selected five times overall. In 2023, Davis, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent by New Orleans in 2018, led the Saints in tackles for the sixth consecutive season with 121 stops (74 solo), 6.5 sacks to tie his 2022 career-high, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2023, the six-time team captain became only the second Saint, joining Joe Federspiel (1975-80) to have over 100 tackles in six consecutive seasons.