Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Two New Orleans Saints were voted to the Associated Press All-Pro Team, it was announced today. Wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (punt returner) was voted onto the first-team. Linebacker Demario Davis was voted onto to the second-team, joining former Black and Gold guard Jahri Evans (2009-13), a 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, as only the second Saint to be selected All-Pro five consecutive times. It marks the seventh consecutive season that the club has had at least one All-Pro selection.
Shaheed, originally signed by New Orleans after the 2022 NFL Draft out of Weber State, finished the season ranked second in the NFC and third in the NFL in punt return average (13.6) and was selected as a Pro Bowl starter as a return specialist. He brought back 25 punts for 339 yards (13.6 avg.) with a 76-yard touchdown, while returning 18 kickoffs for 384 yards (21.3 avg.). On offense, he caught 46 passes for 719 yards (15.6 avg.) with five touchdowns and rushed seven times for 37 yards for 1,479 all-purpose yards, ranked tenth in the NFL. On Sept. 24, at Green Bay, Shaheed brought back a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, the third-longest punt return in franchise history.
In two seasons, Shaheed has returned 45 punts for 532 yards and a touchdown, with his 11.8 punt return average ranked third in franchise record books. He has also returned 32 kickoffs for 704 yards (22.0 avg.), caught 74 passes for 1,207 yards (16.3 avg.) with seven touchdowns and carried 11 times for 94 yards (8.5 avg.) with a 44-yard touchdown.
Davis, 6-2, 248, is a 12-year NFL veteran, who has been selected to the All-Pro team for the fifth consecutive time and fifth overall. In addition to joining Evans as the second Saint to be selected in five consecutive seasons, he joins Pro Football Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen, quarterback Drew Brees, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson and Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle William Roaf as the sixth Saint to be selected five times overall. In 2023, Davis, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent by New Orleans in 2018, led the Saints in tackles for the sixth consecutive season with 121 stops (74 solo), 6.5 sacks to tie his 2022 career-high, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2023, the six-time team captain became only the second Saint, joining Joe Federspiel (1975-80) to have over 100 tackles in six consecutive seasons.
Originally a third round draft pick (77th overall) of the New York Jets in 2012 out of Arkansas State, the Brandon, Miss. native has played in 194 career games with 180 starts and has recorded 1,335 tackles (860 solo), 42.5 sacks, three interceptions, 55 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries as one of only three active players with at least 1,300 career stops. In six seasons with the Saints, he has played in and started 98 games, recording 675 stops (431 solo), 29 sacks, two interceptions, 38 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo, defensive back J.T. Gray (special teams) and long snapper Zach Wood also received votes.
