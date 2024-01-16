2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Demario Davis

DEMARIO DAVIS 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis completed his 12th NFL season in 2023. The Saints' Iron Man proved his reliability by starting all 17 games for the second year in a row. Davis had a great statistical season, posting the most total tackles (121) in a season since coming to New Orleans in 2018. Additionally, Davis had 74 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned for 20 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to his great statistical performance, Demario Davis also resumed his role as team captain, leading the pregame huddle week in and week out. He was also named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team, making it his fifth consecutive season with an All-Pro nomination.
BEST GAME OF DEMARIO DAVIS' 2023 SEASON:
Davis had multiple games in 2023 where he filled up the stat sheet, but his most impressive showing came against the Chicago Bears. He finished the game with nine total tackles (seven solo), a sack, and a forced fumble.
BEST QUOTES FROM DEMARIO DAVIS' 2023 SEASON:
"We get to play this game and it's great, and there's so many amazing things that happen in that game...But when we leave this game, we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life...I knew the game would take care of itself. My knock had already been answered, and I just want people to know if you got stuff going on in your life, lay it before the Lord and trust, and be expecting of a knock."
-Demario Davis talking about what he learned from his daughter's epileptic seizure before Week 1 game
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.