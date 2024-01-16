2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Demario Davis

DEMARIO DAVIS 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis completed his 12th NFL season in 2023. The Saints' Iron Man proved his reliability by starting all 17 games for the second year in a row. Davis had a great statistical season, posting the most total tackles (121) in a season since coming to New Orleans in 2018. Additionally, Davis had 74 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery that he returned for 20 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to his great statistical performance, Demario Davis also resumed his role as team captain, leading the pregame huddle week in and week out. He was also named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team, making it his fifth consecutive season with an All-Pro nomination.