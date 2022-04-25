Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 25, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Mock-Draft-Monday

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.

Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/16
Gallery-Mock-Draft-Monday-Trevor-Penning-040422
Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
TACKLE

Related Links

"...Penning is extremely raw, but has all the physical traits to become a dominant left tackle, something the Saints need after losing Terron Armstead in free agency."

View Luke Easterling's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 4/22/22

NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/16
Gallery-mock-draft-monday-2022-desmond-ridder.jpg
Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati
QUARTERBACK

"...Ridder's maturity, arm strength and athleticism give him a chance to be a very good starter down the road, and he'll be ready to go in 2023 after veterans Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton pass the torch."

View Chad Reuter's full NFL 2022 Mock Draft

Updated 4/22/22

CBS Sports Draft Media Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:

Rd./Pick
1/16
Gallery-mock-draft-monday-2022-malik-willis
Malik Willis - Liberty
QUARTERBACK

"This almost certainly won't happen but this is where we'd target Willis, who has a ton of upside but is still extremely raw..."

View Ryan Wilson's full 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Updated 4/25/22

More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts

Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Austin Gayle's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa

"Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning put up freakish testing numbers for a player his size and will be coveted for an uncoachable mean streak by a lot of the league's old-school offensive line coaches...There are still concerns with his feet in pass protection and overall pad level, but he's exactly the type of project player NFL teams like to bet on at offensive tackle."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/25/22)

NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Peter Schrager's 2022 Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Chris Olave, receiver, Ohio State

"New Orleans takes a WR with elite speed and tremendous upside to pair with the big, physical Michael Thomas."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/19/22)

NBC Sports Draft Analyst Peter King's 2022 NFL Mock Draft

New Orleans Saints select: Treylon Burks, receiver, Arkansas

"He'd be the physical presence to play opposite the returning Michael Thomas in the Saints' attack, which is desperate for a receiver..."

Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/25/22)

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 18, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 11, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 4, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 28, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 21, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 14, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated March 7, 2022

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/26/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/19/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/12/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft

news

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/5/21

Read who the experts have the Saints selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft

Advertising