Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2022 Saints mock drafts - updated April 25, 2022

Keep track of the latest 2022 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
Yahoo Sports Luke Easterling's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Luke Easterling has the Saints drafting:
"...Penning is extremely raw, but has all the physical traits to become a dominant left tackle, something the Saints need after losing Terron Armstead in free agency."
Updated 4/22/22
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:
"...Ridder's maturity, arm strength and athleticism give him a chance to be a very good starter down the road, and he'll be ready to go in 2023 after veterans Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton pass the torch."
Updated 4/22/22
CBS Sports Draft Media Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"This almost certainly won't happen but this is where we'd target Willis, who has a ton of upside but is still extremely raw..."
Updated 4/25/22
More of the latest 2022 Saints mock drafts
Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Austin Gayle's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Trevor Penning, tackle, Northern Iowa
"Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning put up freakish testing numbers for a player his size and will be coveted for an uncoachable mean streak by a lot of the league's old-school offensive line coaches...There are still concerns with his feet in pass protection and overall pad level, but he's exactly the type of project player NFL teams like to bet on at offensive tackle."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/25/22)
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Peter Schrager's 2022 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Chris Olave, receiver, Ohio State
"New Orleans takes a WR with elite speed and tremendous upside to pair with the big, physical Michael Thomas."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/19/22)
NBC Sports Draft Analyst Peter King's 2022 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Treylon Burks, receiver, Arkansas
"He'd be the physical presence to play opposite the returning Michael Thomas in the Saints' attack, which is desperate for a receiver..."
Full 2022 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 4/25/22)