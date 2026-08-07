New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Nelson, 6-4, 248, was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins out of Nebraska following the 2023 NFL Draft and was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Saints and Denver Broncos practice squads. A four-year letterman (2019-22) and three-year starter at Nebraska, the Scottsbluff, Neb. native played in 43 games with 32 starts and finished his college career with 167 tackles, 12 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2022, he started all 12 games for the Cornhuskers and made 65 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and two recoveries as he earned second-team All-Big Ten.