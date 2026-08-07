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New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints awarded EDGE Garrett Nelson off waivers

Aug 07, 2026 at 04:46 PM
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The New Orleans Saints have been awarded EDGE Garrett Nelson off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, have placed DL Bryan Bresee on Injured reserve and waived/injured DL Keeshawn Silver, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

This is a 2023 photo of Garrett Nelson of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of Monday, June 5, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Garrett Nelson

#- EDGE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 248 lbs
  • College: Nebraska

Nelson, 6-4, 248, was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins out of Nebraska following the 2023 NFL Draft and was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Saints and Denver Broncos practice squads. A four-year letterman (2019-22) and three-year starter at Nebraska, the Scottsbluff, Neb. native played in 43 games with 32 starts and finished his college career with 167 tackles, 12 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2022, he started all 12 games for the Cornhuskers and made 65 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and two recoveries as he earned second-team All-Big Ten.

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