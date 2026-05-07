New Orleans Saints sign DL Zxavian Harris

In four seasons at the University of Mississippi (2022-25), Harris, 6-8, 330 played in 52 games, recording 123 tackles (59 solo), 5.5 sacks,17.5 stops for loss and one interception, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and six blocked kicks. The Canton, Miss. native's most productive season came with the Rebels in 2025 when they advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals, playing in 15 games and recording 58 tackles, three sacks, nine stops for loss, one interception, three pass breakups and one blocked field goal.