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New Orleans Saints sign DL Zxavian Harris

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add DL Zxavian Harris as undrafted free agent from Ole Miss

May 07, 2026 at 03:13 PM
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Mississippi quarterback AJ Maddox (14) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Mississippi quarterback AJ Maddox (14) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed DL Zxavian Harris.

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Zxavian Harris

#- DT

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 330 lbs
  • College: Mississippi

In four seasons at the University of Mississippi (2022-25), Harris, 6-8, 330 played in 52 games, recording 123 tackles (59 solo), 5.5 sacks,17.5 stops for loss and one interception, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and six blocked kicks. The Canton, Miss. native's most productive season came with the Rebels in 2025 when they advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals, playing in 15 games and recording 58 tackles, three sacks, nine stops for loss, one interception, three pass breakups and one blocked field goal.

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Zxavian Harris | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed defensive lineman Zxavian Harris. Check out images of the Mississippi defensive lineman from his college career.

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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) rushes against Duke, during the second half of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) rushes against Duke, during the second half of the Gator Bowl NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) sacks Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) sacks Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reacts after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reacts after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Mississippi won 73-7.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) pressures Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches out to block a pass attempt by Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches out to block a pass attempt by Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Mississippi quarterback AJ Maddox (14) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Mississippi quarterback AJ Maddox (14) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Citadel quarterback Cobey Thompkins (9) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Oxford, Miss.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) tackles Citadel quarterback Cobey Thompkins (9) for a loss during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Oxford, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches for Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, right, as he runs for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
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Mississippi defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) reaches for Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, right, as he runs for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
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