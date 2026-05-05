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Saints 2026 rookie jersey numbers revealed

Find out the jersey numbers for the Saints 2026 Draft Class, undrafted free agents, and recent veteran additions

May 05, 2026 at 03:24 PM
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The New Orleans Saints revealed the jersey numbers for their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft as well as undrafted free agent signings. Also revealed was two recent veteran free agent signings.

While these are the numbers the players will sport for the time being, numbers often switch after roster cuts, so these may not be the final numbers these players wear as they head into their first season with the Saints.

A pair of Saints draft picks will continue on wearing their collegiate jersey numbers with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson staying with no. 0 he wore with the Arizona State Sun Devils after his selection with the eighth overall pick. Defensive lineman Christen Miller will remain in no. 52 that he wore with the Georgia Bulldogs after his selection with the 42nd overall pick.

Check out the full lists of jersey numbers for Saints draft picks, undrafted free agents and recent veteran additions:

Draft Picks

NumberPlayerPosition
0Jordyn TysonWR
18Bryce LanceWR
19Barion BrownWR/RS
34TJ HallCB
36Lorenzo Styles Jr.S
52Christen MillerDL
65Jeremiah WrightG
88Oscar DelpTE

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Undrafted Free Agents

NumberPlayerPosition
42Dashawn JonesCB
43CJ DonaldsonRB
46Mason ShipleyK
48Jeremiah McClendonCB
61Keeshawn SilverDL
62Jay'Viar SuggsDL
63Mike HeldmanEDGE
70Alan HerronT
79Alex WollschlaegerT
86Cody HardyTE

Recent Veteran Signings

NumberPlayerPosition
54Anfernee JenningsEDGE
98Tyree WilsonEDGE

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.'s jersey number has not been finalized.

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2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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