Saints 2026 rookie jersey numbers revealed

The New Orleans Saints revealed the jersey numbers for their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft as well as undrafted free agent signings. Also revealed was two recent veteran free agent signings.

While these are the numbers the players will sport for the time being, numbers often switch after roster cuts, so these may not be the final numbers these players wear as they head into their first season with the Saints.

A pair of Saints draft picks will continue on wearing their collegiate jersey numbers with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson staying with no. 0 he wore with the Arizona State Sun Devils after his selection with the eighth overall pick. Defensive lineman Christen Miller will remain in no. 52 that he wore with the Georgia Bulldogs after his selection with the 42nd overall pick.