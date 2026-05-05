Saints 2026 rookie jersey numbers revealed

The New Orleans Saints revealed the jersey numbers for their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft as well as undrafted free agent signings. Also revealed was two recent veteran free agent signings.
While these are the numbers the players will sport for the time being, numbers often switch after roster cuts, so these may not be the final numbers these players wear as they head into their first season with the Saints.
A pair of Saints draft picks will continue on wearing their collegiate jersey numbers with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson staying with no. 0 he wore with the Arizona State Sun Devils after his selection with the eighth overall pick. Defensive lineman Christen Miller will remain in no. 52 that he wore with the Georgia Bulldogs after his selection with the 42nd overall pick.
Check out the full lists of jersey numbers for Saints draft picks, undrafted free agents and recent veteran additions:
Draft Picks
|Number
|Player
|Position
|0
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|18
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|19
|Barion Brown
|WR/RS
|34
|TJ Hall
|CB
|36
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|S
|52
|Christen Miller
|DL
|65
|Jeremiah Wright
|G
|88
|Oscar Delp
|TE
Undrafted Free Agents
|Number
|Player
|Position
|42
|Dashawn Jones
|CB
|43
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|46
|Mason Shipley
|K
|48
|Jeremiah McClendon
|CB
|61
|Keeshawn Silver
|DL
|62
|Jay'Viar Suggs
|DL
|63
|Mike Heldman
|EDGE
|70
|Alan Herron
|T
|79
|Alex Wollschlaeger
|T
|86
|Cody Hardy
|TE
Recent Veteran Signings
|Number
|Player
|Position
|54
|Anfernee Jennings
|EDGE
|98
|Tyree Wilson
|EDGE
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.'s jersey number has not been finalized.