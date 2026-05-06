New Orleans Saints announce 2026 Rookie Minicamp roster

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
The New Orleans Saints will open their 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, May 7. Get a list of the full roster of players participating in camp:
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|H.S. Hometown
|19
|Barion Brown
|WR/RS
|5-11
|177
|LSU
|Nashville, Tenn.
|88
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Georgia
|Cumming, Ga.
|34
|TJ Hall
|CB
|6-1
|190
|Iowa
|Fresno, Calif.
|18
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|6-3
|204
|North Dakota State
|Marshall, Minn.
|52
|Christen Miller
|DL
|6-3
|321
|Georgia
|Ellenwood, Ga.
|36
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|S
|6-0
|194
|Ohio State
|Pickerington, Ohio
|0
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|6-2
|200
|Arizona State
|Allen, Texas
|65
|Jeremiah Wright
|G
|6-5
|331
|Auburn
|Selma, Ala.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|H.S. Hometown
|43
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|6-1
|230
|Ohio State
|Miami, Fla.
|86
|Cody Hardy
|TE
|6-5
|271
|North Carolina State
|Monroe, N.C.
|70
|Alan Herron
|T
|6-3
|308
|Maryland
|College Park, Ga.
|63
|Mike Heldman
|EDGE
|6-3
|268
|Central Michigan
|Romeo, Mich.
|42
|DaShawn Jones
|CB
|6-0
|190
|Alabama
|Baltimore, Md.
|48
|Jeremiah McClendon
|CB
|6-0
|185
|Southern Illinois
|Delray Beach, Fla.
|61
|Keeshawn Silver
|DL
|6-4
|330
|Southern California
|Rocky Mount, N.C.
|46
|Mason Shipley
|K
|6-0
|187
|Texas
|Liberty Hill, Texas
|62
|Jay'Viar Suggs
|DL
|6-3
|299
|Wisconsin
|Clarkston, Mich.
|79
|Alex Wollschlaeger
|T
|6-7
|310
|Kentucky
|Aurora, Ill.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | SAINTS PLAYERS
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|H.S. Hometown
|85
|Damien Alford
|WR
|6-6
|224
|Utah
|Montreal, Quebec, Canada
|37
|Dalys Beanum
|CB
|6-1
|200
|South Dakota State
|Omaha, Neb.
|35
|Elliott Davison
|S
|6-0
|190
|UTSA
|Tyler, Texas
|59
|Coziah Izzard
|DL
|6-3
|305
|Penn State
|Hyattsville, Md.
|73
|Easton Kilty
|T
|6-6
|307
|Kansas State
|Stratford, Wisc.
|38
|Jayden Price
|CB
|5-11
|185
|North Dakota State
|Derby, Kansas
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | TRYOUT PLAYERS
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|College
|H.S. Hometown
|49
|Tah Banda
|LB
|6-2
|235
|UT Martin
|Houston, Texas
|39
|Solomon Barnes
|DB
|6-3
|205
|UTEP
|Charlotte, N.C.
|68
|Matthew Bedford
|OL
|6-6
|305
|Oregon
|Memphis, Tenn.
|17
|Kaleb Blaha
|WR
|6-2
|201
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|Fridley, Minn.
|64
|Joshua Braun
|OL
|6-6
|342
|Kentucky
|Live Oak, Fla.
|1
|Braylon Braxton
|QB
|6-2
|230
|Southern Miss.
|Frisco, Texas
|50
|Sam Brumfield
|LB
|5-11
|225
|Memphis
|Pearl, Miss.
|28
|Eric Butler
|DB
|6-2
|195
|San Diego State
|Corona, Calif.
|89
|McCallan Castles
|TE
|6-4
|244
|Tennessee
|South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
|47
|Johnny Chaney
|LB
|6-3
|230
|FIU
|Apooka, Fla.
|57
|Charles Esters III
|EDGE
|6-3
|270
|Texas Tech
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|22
|Rahsul Faison
|RB
|6-0
|218
|South Carolina
|Pottstown, Pa.
|32
|Jakari Foster
|DB
|6-0
|211
|Louisiana Tech
|Piedmont, Ala.
|13
|Javon Gipson
|WR
|6-4
|215
|Abilene Christian
|Richmond, Texas
|60
|Kam Hamilton
|DL
|6-4
|292
|Tulane
|Zachary, La.
|72
|Davis Heinzen
|OL
|6-5
|311
|Wisconsin
|Manitowoc, Wis.
|45
|Brayden Johnson
|LB
|6-3
|248
|Wyoming
|Ringling, Okla.
|4
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|5-9
|185
|Georgia Southern
|Ridgewood, N.J.
|71
|Ty Malone
|DL
|6-4
|309
|Ohio State
|Oradell, N.J.
|30
|A'Marion McCoy
|DB
|6-0
|180
|Boise State
|Atherton, Calif.
|81
|Mekhi Mews
|WR
|5-8
|185
|Houston
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|16
|Caden Noonkester
|P
|6-6
|220
|North Carolina State
|Waxhaw, N.C.
|44
|Triston O'Brien
|LS
|6-2
|228
|East Carolina
|Charden, Ohio
|66
|Mason Randolph
|OL
|6-4
|309
|Boise State
|Yorba Linda, Calif.
|10
|Brock Rechsteiner
|WR
|6-2
|225
|Jacksonville State
|Woodstock, Ga.
|69
|Bob Schick
|OL
|6-6
|305
|Oklahoma State
|Heber City, Utah
|3
|Easton Stick
|QB
|6-1
|224
|North Dakota State
|Omaha, Neb.
|5
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|6-5
|236
|Florida
|Manvel, Texas
|25
|Tawee Walker
|RB
|5-8
|218
|Cincinnati
|Peoria, Ariz.
|56
|Malakai Williams
|EDGE
|6-5
|252
|Boise State
|Mesa, Ariz.
|24
|JT Woods
|DB
|6-2
|195
|Baylor
|Cibolo, Texas
HEAD COACH: KELLEN MOORE. Assistants: Robert Blanton (Assistant Defensive Backs), Grady Brown (Cornerbacks), Charles Byrd (Strength & Conditioning), Will Clapp (Offensive Assistant), Bo Davis (Defensive Line), Phil Galiano (Special Teams Coordinator), Peter Giunta (Senior Defensive Assistant), Adam Gristick (Assistant Linebackers), Chase Haslett (Tight Ends), Tobijah Hughley (Offensive Assistant), Riley Ireland (Strength & Conditioning), Terry Joseph (Defensive Pass Game Coordinator), Luke Lancaster (Strength & Conditioning), Scott Linehan (Senior Offensive Assistant), Mike Martinez (Assistant to the Head Coach), Brendan Nugent (Offensive Line), Doug Nussmeier (Offensive Coordinator), T.J. Paganetti (Run Game Coordinator), Ted Rath (Director of Sports Performance), Jay Rodgers (Edges), Peter Sirmon (Linebackers), Brandon Staley (Defensive Coordinator), Joel Thomas (Associate Head Coach/Running Backs), Scott Tolzien (Quarterbacks), Kyle Valero (Assistant Wide Receivers), Kyle Wilber (Assistant Special Teams), Keith Williams (Wide Receivers), Brian Young (Assistant Defensive Line).