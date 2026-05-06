 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce 2026 Rookie Minicamp roster

55 players to participate in camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

May 06, 2026 at 03:46 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints

Saints voluntary offseason workouts | All-Access Photos 5/5/26

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 20

Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on May 5, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints will open their 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, May 7. Get a list of the full roster of players participating in camp:

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | UNSIGNED DRAFT PICKS

Related Links

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.CollegeH.S. Hometown
19Barion BrownWR/RS5-11177LSUNashville, Tenn.
88Oscar DelpTE6-4245GeorgiaCumming, Ga.
34TJ HallCB6-1190IowaFresno, Calif.
18Bryce LanceWR6-3204North Dakota StateMarshall, Minn.
52Christen MillerDL6-3321GeorgiaEllenwood, Ga.
36Lorenzo Styles Jr.S6-0194Ohio StatePickerington, Ohio
0Jordyn TysonWR6-2200Arizona StateAllen, Texas
65Jeremiah WrightG6-5331AuburnSelma, Ala.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.CollegeH.S. Hometown
43CJ DonaldsonRB6-1230Ohio StateMiami, Fla.
86Cody HardyTE6-5271North Carolina StateMonroe, N.C.
70Alan HerronT6-3308MarylandCollege Park, Ga.
63Mike HeldmanEDGE6-3268Central MichiganRomeo, Mich.
42DaShawn JonesCB6-0190AlabamaBaltimore, Md.
48Jeremiah McClendonCB6-0185Southern IllinoisDelray Beach, Fla.
61Keeshawn SilverDL6-4330Southern CaliforniaRocky Mount, N.C.
46Mason ShipleyK6-0187TexasLiberty Hill, Texas
62Jay'Viar SuggsDL6-3299WisconsinClarkston, Mich.
79Alex WollschlaegerT6-7310KentuckyAurora, Ill.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | SAINTS PLAYERS

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.CollegeH.S. Hometown
85Damien AlfordWR6-6224UtahMontreal, Quebec, Canada
37Dalys BeanumCB6-1200South Dakota StateOmaha, Neb.
35Elliott DavisonS6-0190UTSATyler, Texas
59Coziah IzzardDL6-3305Penn StateHyattsville, Md.
73Easton KiltyT6-6307Kansas StateStratford, Wisc.
38Jayden PriceCB5-11185North Dakota StateDerby, Kansas

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS ROOKIE MINICAMP | TRYOUT PLAYERS

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.CollegeH.S. Hometown
49Tah BandaLB6-2235UT MartinHouston, Texas
39Solomon BarnesDB6-3205UTEPCharlotte, N.C.
68Matthew BedfordOL6-6305OregonMemphis, Tenn.
17Kaleb BlahaWR6-2201Wisconsin-River FallsFridley, Minn.
64Joshua BraunOL6-6342KentuckyLive Oak, Fla.
1Braylon BraxtonQB6-2230Southern Miss.Frisco, Texas
50Sam BrumfieldLB5-11225MemphisPearl, Miss.
28Eric ButlerDB6-2195San Diego StateCorona, Calif.
89McCallan CastlesTE6-4244TennesseeSouth Lake Tahoe, Calif.
47Johnny ChaneyLB6-3230FIUApooka, Fla.
57Charles Esters IIIEDGE6-3270Texas TechCedar Hill, Texas
22Rahsul FaisonRB6-0218South CarolinaPottstown, Pa.
32Jakari FosterDB6-0211Louisiana TechPiedmont, Ala.
13Javon GipsonWR6-4215Abilene ChristianRichmond, Texas
60Kam HamiltonDL6-4292TulaneZachary, La.
72Davis HeinzenOL6-5311WisconsinManitowoc, Wis.
45Brayden JohnsonLB6-3248WyomingRingling, Okla.
4Younghoe KooK5-9185Georgia SouthernRidgewood, N.J.
71Ty MaloneDL6-4309Ohio StateOradell, N.J.
30A'Marion McCoyDB6-0180Boise StateAtherton, Calif.
81Mekhi MewsWR5-8185HoustonLawrenceville, Ga.
16Caden NoonkesterP6-6220North Carolina StateWaxhaw, N.C.
44Triston O'BrienLS6-2228East CarolinaCharden, Ohio
66Mason RandolphOL6-4309Boise StateYorba Linda, Calif.
10Brock RechsteinerWR6-2225Jacksonville StateWoodstock, Ga.
69Bob SchickOL6-6305Oklahoma StateHeber City, Utah
3Easton StickQB6-1224North Dakota StateOmaha, Neb.
5Kyle TraskQB6-5236FloridaManvel, Texas
25Tawee WalkerRB5-8218CincinnatiPeoria, Ariz.
56Malakai WilliamsEDGE6-5252Boise StateMesa, Ariz.
24JT WoodsDB6-2195BaylorCibolo, Texas

HEAD COACH: KELLEN MOORE. Assistants: Robert Blanton (Assistant Defensive Backs), Grady Brown (Cornerbacks), Charles Byrd (Strength & Conditioning), Will Clapp (Offensive Assistant), Bo Davis (Defensive Line), Phil Galiano (Special Teams Coordinator), Peter Giunta (Senior Defensive Assistant), Adam Gristick (Assistant Linebackers), Chase Haslett (Tight Ends), Tobijah Hughley (Offensive Assistant), Riley Ireland (Strength & Conditioning), Terry Joseph (Defensive Pass Game Coordinator), Luke Lancaster (Strength & Conditioning), Scott Linehan (Senior Offensive Assistant), Mike Martinez (Assistant to the Head Coach), Brendan Nugent (Offensive Line), Doug Nussmeier (Offensive Coordinator), T.J. Paganetti (Run Game Coordinator), Ted Rath (Director of Sports Performance), Jay Rodgers (Edges), Peter Sirmon (Linebackers), Brandon Staley (Defensive Coordinator), Joel Thomas (Associate Head Coach/Running Backs), Scott Tolzien (Quarterbacks), Kyle Valero (Assistant Wide Receivers), Kyle Wilber (Assistant Special Teams), Keith Williams (Wide Receivers), Brian Young (Assistant Defensive Line).

Related Content

news

Saints 2026 rookie jersey numbers revealed

Find out the jersey numbers for the Saints 2026 Draft Class, undrafted free agents, and recent veteran additions

news

Martin Emerson Jr.: Five Things to Know about new Saints cornerback

Saints add corner looking to bounce back from Achilles injury

news

Anfernee Jennings: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

Saints add veteran edge coming off run to Super Bowl LX

news

Saints right tackle Taliese Fuaga expects an even bigger season in 2026

2024 first-round draft pick's offseason workouts have included sessions with former Saints standout Terron Armstead

news

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., edge Anfernee Jennings hope to seize opportunity with New Orleans Saints

'They believe in me and that's all I need, is an organization to believe in me'

news

Tyree Wilson: Five Things to Know about new Saints edge

Saints add former seventh overall pick in draft-day trade with Las Vegas Raiders

news

Tyler Shough has had a busy offseason, but the work is just getting started

Saints quarterback enters voluntary workouts with a grasp of the offense and of the expectations for him and the team

news

New Orleans Saints sign EDGE Anfernee Jennings and CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive veterans to roster

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints waive three players

news

Tyree Wilson hopes to experience own career surge with New Orleans Saints

Edge rusher sees resurgence of Saints edge rusher Chase Young as blueprint for path to production

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

Undrafted free agents join New Orleans' eight selections from the 2026 NFL Draft

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising