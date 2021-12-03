Game notes, New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 13

The New Orleans Saints' loss on Thursday, Dec. 2 drops New Orleans' record to 5-7. The Saints will return to action when they travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 12 to play the New York Jets at noon. The game will be televised on CBS (WWL-4 locally).

The Saints' loss drops their record against Dallas to 13-18 and gives them an 8-4 record against the Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome.

Saints Coach Sean Payton drops his record against Dallas to 5-4 and drops his home mark against the Cowboys to 3-2.

The loss to the Cowboys drops Payton's record to 7-4 against Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who served as interim head coach Thursday night in place of Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Saints extend their streak to 316 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.

New Orleans had a season-high 405 total net yards.

Quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ completed 26-of-40 passes for 238 yards and a 70-yard touchdown to receiver Deonte Harris. With 11 carries for 101 yards, Hill became the third Saints quarterback to have 1,000 career rushing yards, joining Archie Manning and Aaron Brooks. Hill became the second Saints quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since Brooks ran for 108 yards at San Francisco on Dec. 10, 2000.

Linebacker Demario Davis had four tackles (three solo).

Wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey notched a career high in receiving yards with 49 and one 24-yard score on two grabs.

Wide receiver/return specialist ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ entered the contest with 699 career punt return yards, fifth in club record books. Harris recorded 37 punt return yards Thursday increasing his career total to 736, moving past Reggie Bush into fourth in club record books. Harris also recorded four catches for 96 yards including a 70-yard touchdown reception. Harris now has 72- and 70-yard touchdown grabs on the season.

Linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ recorded a team-high nine total tackles.

Cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ recorded his second interception of the 2021 campaign to go with three passes defensed.

Defensive back P.J. Williams surpassed 200 tackles for his career, tying a career-high with a team high eight solo stops.

New Orleans converted five-of-14 third down conversions and went 1-for-1 on fourth-down conversions.