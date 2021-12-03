Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Dallas Cowboys defeat New Orleans Saints 27-17 | NFL Week 13

 Saints suffer fifth consecutive loss, longest losing streak since 2005 season

Dec 02, 2021 at 10:32 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Cowboys Week 13 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints lost their fifth consecutive game Thursday, Dec. 2, dropping a 27-17 decision to the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome.

The loss dropped the Saints to 5-7. This is the Saints' first five-game losing streak since the 2005 season when the team was displaced from New Orleans because of damages to the Superdome and the city from Hurricane Katrina. The team had separate six- and five-game losing streaks that season.

The win improved the Cowboys' record to 8-4. Dallas played the game without its head coach, Mike McCarthy, who missed the game because of the league's Covid-19 protocols. Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn served as the interim coach.

"A disappointing loss. We did well in the first half. I thought we played well defensively," Coach Sean Payton said after the game. "The second half, obviously, was different."

Taysom Hill got the start at quarterback for the Saints, his first start at that position since filling in for Drew Brees for four games during the 2020 season. The fifth-year veteran out of BYU did everything he could to keep the Saints in the game with his legs. He ran the ball 11 times for 101 yards, crossing the 1,000-yard mark for his career and becoming the second Saints quarterback to ever rush for 100 yards in a game (Aaron Brooks, 2000 vs. San Francisco). He was less effective passing, possibly because of an injury to one of the fingers on his throwing hand in the first quarter, completing 19 for 40 yards for 264 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, three in the fourth quarter.

"I thought he played with a lot of heart, a lot of guts," Payton said of Hill. "We didn't help him in the first half."

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore put the Saints in scoring position with an interception of Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter but Hill was hit while throwing and had his pass intercepted by Damontae Kazee with 6:24 to play, Hill's second of the game. Hill was picked off by cornerback Trevon Diggs on the very next possession, and again on the next possession. The final one was returned 29 yards for a touchdown by defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

New Orleans had a 70-yard touchdown reception by Deonte Harris with 2:32 to play for the final score.

Running back Mark Ingram II﻿returned from a one-game absence due to injury and had 10 carries for 28 yards, but New Orleans still had to play without star tailback ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, its two starting offensive tackles - ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ and ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ - starting tight end ﻿Adam Trautman﻿, starting left guard ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ and three of its top four defensive ends.

The Saints' next chance to end the losing streak is Sunday, Dec. 12 at the New York Jets (3-8).

Sam Mills inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor | 2021 NFL Week 13

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor on Thursday, December 2, 2021 as the Saints took on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

