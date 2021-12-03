Dallas Cowboys defeat New Orleans Saints 27-17 | NFL Week 13

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore put the Saints in scoring position with an interception of Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter but Hill was hit while throwing and had his pass intercepted by Damontae Kazee with 6:24 to play, Hill's second of the game. Hill was picked off by cornerback Trevon Diggs on the very next possession, and again on the next possession. The final one was returned 29 yards for a touchdown by defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

New Orleans had a 70-yard touchdown reception by Deonte Harris with 2:32 to play for the final score.

Running back Mark Ingram II﻿returned from a one-game absence due to injury and had 10 carries for 28 yards, but New Orleans still had to play without star tailback ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, its two starting offensive tackles - ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ and ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ - starting tight end ﻿Adam Trautman﻿, starting left guard ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ and three of its top four defensive ends.